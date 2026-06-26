You have done the math on yourself in a pew.

Everyone around you nodding at the right time. You nodding too. A Bible on your lap you have owned for years and opened maybe a dozen times, and every time you tried on your own you got a few pages in and the floor dropped out. Names you cannot say. Laws about goats. A verse that seemed to mean the opposite of the one before it. So you closed it, quiet, and decided you must be the kind of Christian who needs a professional to do this for you.

You asked someone for help once. You got the line everybody gets. Just start reading and the Spirit will guide you. So you started. Nothing came. No voice, no warmth, no lightning. And instead of thinking the advice was lazy, you thought you were broken. You walked out feeling like less of a believer than when you walked in.

I have sat in that seat. The shame of being a grown person who loves God and cannot find the book of Habakkuk without the table of contents.

Every morning, plain and dead honest, straight to your inbox.

Now hear the part nobody at the front of the room wants to say out loud. That helplessness was not an accident. It is useful to people. A person who cannot read it for themselves has to be told what it says. And there is one verse they reach for to keep the cover shut on you. “No prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation.” See, they say. You are not qualified. Sit down and wait for a man to tell you.

Read the next breath. “For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost.” Peter is not locking the book. He is telling you where it came from. It did not bubble up out of some man’s private opinion. It came down from God. That verse is about the origin of the Word, not a chain on your hands.

And the people God praised were the ones who refused to take a preacher’s word for it. The Bereans heard Paul, and still went home and “searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.” Scripture calls them noble for double-checking the apostle. Not arrogant. Noble.

This is the promise that should put steel in you, man or woman, the new believer and the wife who has carried the family’s faith alone for years. “The anointing which ye have received of him abideth in you, and ye need not that any man teach you.” You were given a Teacher the day you came to Christ. He lives in you. He is not waiting for you to earn a degree.

The jailer never asked Paul for his credentials. The Ethiopian never asked Philip for a diploma. You do not need anyone’s permission to come to Him with the Book open. You need the Book and a knee.

You do not need permission. You need a way through the parts that make people stop.

Burn Off The Fog

So here is the honest catch, and it is the thing the soft advice never tells you.

Reading your Bible yourself is work, not a feeling. It is a discipline, like rebuilding an altar with your own hands. You will hit passages that confuse you. That is not the alarm bell that you are unfit. That is normal. Everybody who ever learned this hit the same wall in Genesis and Leviticus and Romans and felt exactly as lost as you. The only difference between them and you is nobody handed them a reason to quit, and somebody handed you one.

Start tonight. Not someday. Tonight.

Open to John, not Genesis. Read it out loud at your table, badly, with the TV off and your kids half listening, and pray one honest line before you begin. “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally.” Then read like it is a story God is telling you on purpose, because it is. Not hunting a verse for a coffee mug. Reading to know Him.

I made the map I wish someone had put in my hands twenty years ago. Plain words, no seminary fog. It takes the exact passages where people quit and lays them open so the confusion stops ending your reading. If you have started and stopped a dozen times, this is where you start again and finish.

Start again, and this time finish.

I'm Starting Tonight

Someone you know is still sitting in that pew, afraid to open it.

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