The pushback came fast.

“Regurgitating myths.” That was the exact line. “Numerous English translations existed before his. No one was executed for doing it. Tyndale’s situation was much more complex.”

Fine. Let’s get complex.

The charge sheet at his trial said heresy. Not translation. The pushback has a point.

But read the heresy.

He taught that the plowboy needed God’s Word more than the bishop. He taught that a man could read the text and know his own salvation. He taught that the priest was not the gate.

That was the heresy.

The translation was the proof.

Strangled. Then burned. 1536. Vilvoorde Castle in Belgium.

His last words, by most accounts: “Lord, open the king of England’s eyes.”

Three years later Henry VIII authorized the Great Bible. Most of it was Tyndale’s text.

The myth-busters say translation wasn’t the crime. They’re technically right.

The man was the crime.

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I’m not a historian. I’m a guy with a notebook and a Bible open on my lap at 5 AM.

But I know what the priests of Tyndale’s day feared. They feared the same thing the priests of every age have feared. A man with God’s Word in his own hand.

You don’t need a Greek seminary degree.

You don’t need a study Bible the size of a cinder block.

You need the text. And you need to know how to use it.

“Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” 2 Timothy 2:15.

Rightly dividing.

Not “consult the experts.” Not “wait for the small group.” Not “the historians disagree on Tyndale anyway.”

Rightly dividing. You. The workman.

Here’s what I see in 2026.

Men who own four Bibles and can’t find the book of Habakkuk.

Men who can quote Jordan Peterson but can’t quote Paul.

Men who outsource every scripture question to a podcast.

We’re not Tyndale’s plowboy. We’re worse. We have the Word in 47 translations on the device in our pocket. We still let other men do the reading for us.

The plowboy in 1530 walked dirt roads barefoot. He couldn’t read English if it was shoved in his face. Tyndale died so his grandson could.

Five centuries later you are his spiritual heir. Reading this on a glass screen with all of human knowledge a swipe away.

And you’ve never read Romans straight through.

That’s not bashing pastors. The pastor isn’t the problem. You are.

You sit under preaching every Sunday and call it Bible study. It isn’t.

You listen. You don’t read.

You receive. You don’t search.

“Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me.” John 5:39.

That’s a command. Search.

Not “have someone search for you.”

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I was twelve years old when the Book talked to me directly.

Not at a youth camp. Not from a podium. Sunday School. KJV open on the table. The words on the page got hold of something inside me.

That’s the day I got saved.

I’ve been reading it ever since. Thirty-three years. I still find lines that make me sit down.

The Book talks to you when you read it yourself.

Not when you hear about it.

When you read it.

That’s what Tyndale died for. Not a translation methodology. A direct line.

You. The page. The voice of God.

No middleman.

I built something for the person who knows this is true and doesn’t know where to start.

It’s called the Plain Bible Manual.

No Greek. No Hebrew. No textual criticism. No theology degree.

Just a plain handle on how to read the Book, chapter by chapter, book by book, so you stop being a tourist in your own salvation.

$10. One time. PDF. Yours.

Get the Plain Bible Manual for $10

The pushback was right about one thing. Tyndale’s death was complicated.

But the reason they hunted him wasn’t.

A man with God’s Word in his own hand was the most dangerous thing in 16th century Europe.

Be that man in 2026.

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P.S. Here’s what your ten dollars actually does.

It funds FaithWall — a wall I’m building so the phone in your pocket stops getting the first word in your house. Scripture before you scroll. The Word getting to you before the algorithm does.

The Plain Bible Manual is the thank-you, not the product.

You’re not buying a PDF. You’re putting a brick in a wall.

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The pushback was right about one thing. Tyndale’s death was complicated.

But the reason they hunted him wasn’t.

A man with God’s Word in his own hand was the most dangerous thing in 16th century Europe.

Be that man in 2026.