The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Dawn
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Tyndall was a Great Leader and the Only way real people can read the Words of the Lord and be Saved! That’s what happened to me when I first saw a glimpse of Jesus Christ‼️You’re book is a wonderful piece for anyone looking to learn more and get into reading 📖 Thank you for All you do, I Really appreciate your work, the Lord Bless your family with peace and provision in this world 🌎 and the world to Come❣️❣️❣️🙏❤️😻

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