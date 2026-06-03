They Renamed It So You Wouldn't Flinch
Water is water, they said.
That's the whole trick, isn't it. Call the sewage "water" and dare you to argue. Call anything "love" and dare you to be the monster who asks a second question.
But naming a thing doesn't sanctify it. It never has.
A man can call his rage "honesty." A woman can call her bitterness "boundaries." A culture can call a receipt a "family photo", two men, a baby, and a mother somewhere who got paid to disappear. Love is love, they say. But love doesn't bill by the trimester. Love doesn't sign an NDA over a newborn. Love doesn't need a slogan to survive scrutiny, only a lie does.
Here's what they're counting on: that you're so afraid of being called hateful that you'll baptize anything to keep the peace. That you'll nod at the toilet and say "looks clean to me."
God named things on purpose. Light, light. Day, day. Man and woman, on purpose. The first act of the enemy wasn't murder — it was renaming. "Did God really say?" Rename the fruit. Rename the fall. Rename the wound until the bleeding looks like freedom.
You don't have to hate anyone to refuse the new dictionary. You just have to love truth more than you love being left alone.
Water is water. That's exactly the point. It's still sewage.
If this stirred something, here's where to put it:
📖 The Plain Bible Manual — Scripture the way it was written to be read. $10 → deadhidden.org/store/the-plain-bible-manual
🗡️ The $7 Sampler — four field-booklets: warfare, marriage, breaking modern demons → deadhidden.org/store/vault-sampler
📱 FaithWall — the phone that stays locked till you've been in the Word. Beta, pay-what-you-want → deadhidden.org/os/faithwall-beta
Amen. We appreciate these short and poignant messages brother!
Precisely! The language we use matters. Being specific is important. We have to use discernment when policing words. If, in fact we actually care about the truth. What is the truth? It is the unequivocal essential pure naked simplicity of an absolute. As followers of Christ we need to refuse to participate in and not adopt or adapt the enemies and his cohorts language. We need to not respect their preferences. They don’t own reality. They don’t own grammar. They don’t own definitions. They are not important enough to provide me with an instruction manual on how to talk to them. Seriously? Rhetorical. How important do they have to think they are? How egotistical are they really? I ask them, Please tell me and the world how solipsistic you really are. Is your narcissism really that vain and deep?