The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Jordan Branscombe's avatar
Jordan Branscombe
6h

Amen. We appreciate these short and poignant messages brother!

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1 reply by Biblical Man
JasonWickBatStroke's avatar
JasonWickBatStroke
5h

Precisely! The language we use matters. Being specific is important. We have to use discernment when policing words. If, in fact we actually care about the truth. What is the truth? It is the unequivocal essential pure naked simplicity of an absolute. As followers of Christ we need to refuse to participate in and not adopt or adapt the enemies and his cohorts language. We need to not respect their preferences. They don’t own reality. They don’t own grammar. They don’t own definitions. They are not important enough to provide me with an instruction manual on how to talk to them. Seriously? Rhetorical. How important do they have to think they are? How egotistical are they really? I ask them, Please tell me and the world how solipsistic you really are. Is your narcissism really that vain and deep?

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