"They Nailed My Father to a Wall While He Shouted 'Hallelujah!'"
Inside the brutal spiritual battle most Western Christians never see—and why persecuted believers are winning it
When I was six years old, I watched militants nail my father to a wall and punch him repeatedly in the face.
His response? "Hallelujah! Praise the Lord!"
I stood there, confused and terrified, as one thought burned into my young mind: If their God is real, why can't He protect him?
This haunting memory from Pastor Benny,…