A garbage truck driver can read the Bible.

I know. I was one. No seminary. No Greek. No Hebrew. A route, a thermos, and a Book I could actually understand.

It was written for people like that. Plowboys. Truck drivers. Mothers at the kitchen table.

How forcible are right words! (Job 6:25)

Forcible. Not foggy.

Then somebody decided you were too simple to read it without help. An expert had to stand between you and the page.

You never needed him.

Hannah poured out her soul at Shiloh with no scholar at her elbow. The woman with the issue of blood did not stop to check a footnote. She reached for the hem.

I wrote The Plain Bible Manual so you could reach for it again.

A lot of you bought it. You read it twice. You told me the second read hit different.

Here is what I did not see coming.

You started asking machines about your Bible.

And the machine will correct your King James without blinking. It will hand you a different book. It will talk like a prophet that was never sent.

So I built 2.0.

The manual, cleaned up, and free to everyone who already owns it. Check your inbox.

Then the new work. Worksheets, so you read with a pen in your hand. Scripture-Safe AI Prompts, so the machine serves the text instead of editing it. Lifetime updates, because this Book is not finished with me yet.

Deb, a reader up in Canada, said it in four words. New believers need plain speaking. That is the whole reason I built 2.0.

Get Plain Bible 2.0

Read it twice. The second read lands different.

Adam