They didn’t give the slaves the Gospel.

They gave them propaganda.

In the 1800s, slaveowners handed enslaved Africans what they called a “Bible.”

It was anything but.

Out of 1,189 chapters in the full Word of God, only 232 remained.

Everything about justice? Cut.

Everything about deliverance? Deleted.

Everything about a Savior who sets captives free? Ripped ou…