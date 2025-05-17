They Didn’t Fear Religion. They Feared the Bible.
What the Slave Bible reveals about the 1% who still believe God’s Word—and why the enemy still wants you ignorant.
They didn’t give the slaves the Gospel.
They gave them propaganda.
In the 1800s, slaveowners handed enslaved Africans what they called a “Bible.”
It was anything but.
Out of 1,189 chapters in the full Word of God, only 232 remained.
Everything about justice? Cut.
Everything about deliverance? Deleted.
Everything about a Savior who sets captives free? Ripped ou…