They hurt you.

Then they handed you a word.

Forgiveness.

Not the Bible's version. Theirs.

Theirs meant stop talking about it. Stop bringing it up. Stop making the church look bad.

Your silence kept their peace. So they baptized your silence and called it grace.

That is not forgiveness. That is a gag order with a verse taped to it.

Jesus puts words in the wounded mouth

Open your Bible. Watch what He actually commands.

"Moreover if thy brother shall trespass against thee, go and tell him his fault between thee and him alone." (Matthew 18:15)

Go. Tell him. His fault.

The first command after the trespass is not silence.

It is speech.

Jesus puts words in the wounded mouth. The church that hurt you took them out.

They demanded step three and skipped the first two

"If thy brother trespass against thee, rebuke him; and if he repent, forgive him." (Luke 17:3)

Read the order.

Rebuke. Repentance. Then forgiveness.

They skipped the rebuke. They skipped the repentance. They demanded the forgiveness.

And when you would not pretend, they renamed you.

The woman who asked questions got called bitter. The man who said what happened got called divisive.

But the Bible already named what they were protecting.

"He that covereth his sins shall not prosper: but whoso confesseth and forsaketh them shall have mercy." (Proverbs 28:13)

Covering is the sin. Confessing is the mercy.

They had you running the verse backwards.

What forgiveness actually releases

Forgiveness drops the debt. It hands vengeance back to God.

It does not notarize a lie.

David would not touch Saul. Twice he held the spear and put it down.

But David never went back to the palace. He never pretended the spear was love.

He forgave the man and kept telling the truth about him.

You can do both. Scripture expects you to do both.

Your house is watching

Here is what it costs at your own table.

If your children watch you call silence peace, they will learn to swallow what is done to them.

Your daughter will learn it. Your son will learn it. In their marriages. In their churches.

"Speaking the truth in love" (Ephesians 4:15) is how a body grows up.

Pretending is how a body stays sick.

One thing today

So here is the choice.

Keep their version. Stay quiet. Call the knot in your stomach grace.

Or take the Bible's version. Forgive the debt for real. And say one true sentence out loud about what happened.

To God first. Then, if Matthew 18 calls for it, to them.

One sentence. Today.

That is not bitterness.

That is the verse they never let you finish.

Adam

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