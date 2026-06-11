The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Claudia Pennisi's avatar
Claudia Pennisi
6h

"Moreover if thy brother shall trespass against thee, go and tell him his fault between thee and him alone." (Matthew 18:15)

This verse was brought to my attention twice today, almost back to back.

I don't know if this is God speaking to me but He certainly got me thinkingaboutit.. 😞

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Remi Enobakhare's avatar
Remi Enobakhare
6h

Thank you, Bro. Adam.

Truth sets us free. CONFESSION-- not only from the wrongdoer but by the wronged as well-- sets us free. When we confess our wrongdoing to G d, we are set free of its burden of guilt. When we confess that we have been hurt, we are set free from the burden of bitterness and release the need for vengeance to the Lord (the only One Who owns it in the first place, or is fit to bear it).

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