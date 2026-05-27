The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Bradley J. Copeland's avatar
Bradley J. Copeland
3h

What I got out of your message today is that it's never too late to get right with the Lord, well I guess until it is, but I personally believe there is always Hope for us because of Jesus Christ.

His atonement helps us to be "at one" with our creator again. Even, our Heavenly Father.

The conservative and traditional side of things were Christian rooted and it can be a shame when we abandon that. Like when you mentioned when a wife leaves the home to also make a living thinking she has reached freedom but in the end may find out it was a trap in a way.

I'm old fashion I guess and I'm not saying women shouldn't work, I just think we should appreciate the roles God has entrusted us from the beginning. No, there isn't a real cookie cutter system and all families are different... I just think traditional is, like you said, becoming anarchy.

Thank you for sharing!

-Brad

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