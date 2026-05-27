Patrick said the things people would call anarchy in his life are Bible every day, church every Sunday, homeschooling, gardening, a wife at home, and a happy marriage.

I am on the road.

So I am going to do something simple today.

I am going to let a reader talk.

His name is Patrick.

He told me I could use this.

I cleaned it lightly for length and flow, but I did not turn it into a sermon.

It already was one.

===

Patrick wrote me after the piece on anarchy.

He said:

I didn’t know it at the time, but God was calling me to what the world calls anarchy, and what the Bible calls order.

That line stopped me.

Because that is the whole fight.

The world calls it disorder when someone starts obeying God.

The world calls it extremism when a wife comes home.

The world calls it backward when children are taught at the table.

The world calls it escape when a family stops bleeding money into daycare, cars, jobs, debt, screens, lust, exhaustion, and a Sunday morning faith nobody opens on Monday.

God calls it order.

===

Patrick was 32.

His marriage was in trouble.

He was struggling with pornography.

His wife was lonely.

They had a toddler together.

She had two children from previous relationships.

They had been married about three years.

Later she told him she did not think they were going to make it.

That is not theory.

That is a kitchen table with no music playing.

That is a wife who has already cried more than she can explain.

That is a man still telling himself he is fine.

Patrick said they were burned out.

The country was still in the pandemic.

Their jobs were eating them.

He had spent 15 years managing an auto parts store.

She was a nurse.

They had new cars.

Daycare bills.

Careers that made them miserable.

Then one night they sat down and started talking through options.

He wanted to become a personal trainer.

She wanted to pursue nutrition.

They thought maybe they could build a business.

She also wanted to homeschool.

So they did it.

Not clean.

Not easy.

They traded two cars for one.

She quit her job.

She started homeschooling.

Then they realized something painful.

She had been working to pay for the cars, fuel, insurance, and daycare.

That is the modern household trap.

A woman leaves the home to pay for the system that replaced her in the home.

Then everyone calls it freedom.

===

Around the same time, a friend offered Patrick a different job.

Same pay as management.

More flexibility.

Room to build the business.

Then his wife said she wanted to start going to an old country church.

Patrick wanted nothing to do with it.

He had his own ideas about Christianity.

He thought he was tough.

Independent.

Self-made.

He thought he had earned everything.

He thought he was a good person.

Still, he went.

He told himself it was for the kids.

That is how God gets many men through the door.

They are too proud to go for their own soul.

So he lets them think they are going for the children.

One of the first Sundays, the preacher said something like this:

There are plenty of people who think they’re good people. Give me five minutes with you and I’ll show you what a wretch you are.

Patrick said those words hit his flesh hard.

Good.

The flesh needs hit.

The flesh has ruined enough homes while calling itself reasonable.

===

Then God started surrounding him.

Patrick trained at the YMCA because it was the only place that would hire him with no experience.

There he met serious Christians.

A woman named Andrea worked the front desk.

She talked about the Bible constantly.

Patrick said he did not realize how badly his spirit needed that.

One of his first clients was Boyd.

Seventy years old.

Forty years in ministry.

Then Patrick opened his own gym.

More Christians kept showing up.

Not all of them.

Enough of them.

Enough that even his hard head started to notice.

He still made excuses.

Busy.

Sunday was his only rest day.

Something else always needed done.

Then the pastor ran into him in town.

He said:

Even if you miss Sunday morning, come to Bible study Sunday night.

So they did.

Somewhere in there, Patrick’s heart started to soften.

But his mind still resisted.

He still would not open a Bible outside Bible study.

Then one Sunday the preacher read this:

“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” John 14:6

Patrick said that was the moment the curtain got pulled back.

Not the fog.

The curtain.

That is the right word.

There is a whole world a man cannot see while he is busy proving he is good.

Then Christ speaks.

The room changes.

The Book opens.

The man is not the same man.

===

A couple months later, Patrick and his wife were baptized together.

He said he has not put the Bible down since.

They do not miss Sundays anymore.

Their marriage is better.

Their love is better.

He still falls short every day.

That is the testimony.

Not perfection.

Repentance.

Not a shiny new life.

A rightly ordered one.

===

Then he told me about his daughter.

Fourteen years old.

She used to sit in church every Sunday picking at her nails.

You know the posture.

Body present.

Heart somewhere else.

Then last Thursday, her boyfriend’s stepdad took his own life.

That Sunday, while the church sang, she stood crying in her mother’s arms.

One day it is dumb.

Then one day it is not.

That is why you take them.

Not because every Sunday feels dramatic.

Not because every sermon looks like fruit.

Not because your teenager thanks you in the parking lot.

You take them because death comes.

Grief comes.

Sin comes.

Confusion comes.

And when it comes, you want their body to already know where to stand.

You want their tears falling in a place where the hymns know what to do with them.

===

Patrick ended with this:

So this is my long way of saying the things people might call “anarchy” in our life are these:

Reading the Bible every day

Church every Sunday

Homeschooling

Gardening

A stay-at-home wife and mother

A happy marriage

I still fall short daily.

But I believe we were led to every one of those things.

That is the whole post.

That is the whole battle.

The world calls it anarchy because the household stopped asking permission from Pharaoh.

God calls it order because the man opened the Book.

===

This is why I keep building.

Not because PDFs are magic.

Not because an app can save a house.

Not because a manual can replace church, repentance, preaching, baptism, prayer, discipline, or a father finally getting honest before God.

But because a man often needs a door.

A plain one.

Something he can open tonight.

Something he can put on the table.

Something he can hand to his wife.

Something he can read before the phone gets him again.

That is why The Plain Bible Manual exists.

That is why FaithWall exists.

That is why The Vault exists.

Not as content.

As household ammunition.

===

I am extending the fundraiser while I am traveling.

If Patrick’s testimony hit you, do not just admire it.

Put something on your table.

Start small if you need to.

Get The Plain Bible Manual.

Open your Bible.

Read it in your house.

If you want the whole shelf, get The Vault while the May wedding special is still live.

The Vault is $285 right now.

Christie’s Biblical Womanhood Mini Vault is included free with it during the fundraiser.

That matters because Patrick’s story was not only about a man.

It was about a wife.

A daughter.

A home.

A table.

A church.

A Book.

A marriage that did not die.

Get The Plain Bible Manual

Get The Vault - May Wedding Special

deadhidden.org

You can call that anarchy if you want.

I am going to call it order.

Adam

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P.S. I am on the road, so I am keeping this simple. If you already own the manual, the next step is The Vault. If you cannot do that, read what you already bought. Put the Book on the table. Do not let this stay a feeling.

And some have asked about my brother, he used to write quite a bit. He’s been struggling with TBI and other issues related to his PTSD. Keep him in your prayers please.