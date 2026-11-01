The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

7 Comments

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Dennis Dixon's avatar
Dennis Dixon
8h

The man of Commission and Omission crawls in Submission to the Tree of Remission

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Jonathan Sowers's avatar
Jonathan Sowers
8h

well articulated brother.

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