Today, a vault was opened in Washington that had been

locked for fifty-three years.

Inside that vault was a single sentence about bright

particles drifting past a window above the moon in 1972.

There is another book in your house.

It has been open the whole time.

The chapter is older than the files. It is older than the

agency that sealed the files. It is older than the country

that built the agency. It was written before the wheels of

any modern empire turned and before the name of any modern

god was spoken in any modern tongue.

It told you what these things are.

I have written a field file for the person who never read the

chapter. It is short. It is grounded. It does not panic. It

does not run to the books that the church chose, in her

wisdom, to leave outside the gate.

It walks you through Genesis six and stays there until the page

begins to glow.

The launch tier is open for seventy-two hours.

Read it tonight.

→ The Strong Delusion

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