THERE IS A BOOK OLDER THAN THE FILES
Today a cabinet was opened in Washington that had been sealed for fifty-three years. The other cabinet was never sealed.
Today, a vault was opened in Washington that had been
locked for fifty-three years.
Inside that vault was a single sentence about bright
particles drifting past a window above the moon in 1972.
There is another book in your house.
It has been open the whole time.
The chapter is older than the files. It is older than the
agency that sealed the files. It is older than the country
that built the agency. It was written before the wheels of
any modern empire turned and before the name of any modern
god was spoken in any modern tongue.
It told you what these things are.
I have written a field file for the person who never read the
chapter. It is short. It is grounded. It does not panic. It
does not run to the books that the church chose, in her
wisdom, to leave outside the gate.
It walks you through Genesis six and stays there until the page
begins to glow.
The launch tier is open for seventy-two hours.
Read it tonight.
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So many ready to believe the lie. But ignore the truth.