Most men want to be the prodigal.

The dramatic exit. The pigpen. The moment of clarity in the mud. The walk back. The robe. The ring. The fatted calf.

That story preaches.

That story sells.

That story is not your story.

Read that slowly...

There is another man in Luke 15. He gets one verse. Almost no one preaches him.

“And when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him.”

The father saw him.

Which means the father had been watching.

For how long...

That is the part of the parable nobody wants. Because the father in that story is not dramatic. He is not on a journey. He is not in revolt. He is not coming home.

He is at the road. Every day. Watching.

That is the harder seat.

You know who I am writing to.

The father whose son went silent two years ago. The grandfather whose grandson stopped coming to Thanksgiving. The brother whose brother walked. The man whose daughter said the church was a cult and meant it.

The man who used to read his children Bible stories at night and does not know where they sleep tonight.

That man is at the road.

Every day.

He hears every car door. His phone is never on silent. He prays the same prayer with the same words because he cannot find new ones. He gets up early because waiting is easier when the light is in.

He does not write about it. He does not testify. He does not have a viral story...

He just watches.

That is the love.

That is the work.

That is the part nobody preaches because it does not finish in a chapter.

Hear me.

The watching father is not weak.

The watching father is not failing.

The watching father is not behind on his sanctification.

The watching father is doing the harder thing than the running son. The running son gets to move. The father just stays.

“It is good that a man should both hope and quietly wait for the salvation of the LORD.” — Lamentations 3:25-26

Hope. And. Quietly. Wait.

That is the verse for the road.

Most pastoral writing tells the watching father he needs to do more. Pray harder. Fast longer. Confront the prodigal. Send the letter. Cut him off. Take him back. Set boundaries. Drop boundaries...

Some of that may be right in some seasons.

But here is what the father in Luke 15 actually did.

He watched.

He did not chase. He did not close the gate. He did not write the will out. He did not stop scanning the road.

When he saw the boy, he ran.

But he could not have run unless he had been watching.

The watching is the running fuel.

The watching is the love. The watching is the patience. The watching is the faith that the prodigal still has a road home...

This is not pastoral filler.

This is the harder seat in the story.

If you are in the watching season, your prayers are not weaker because they sound the same. Your faith is not smaller because the door has been quiet. Your fatherhood is not failing because the boy is not back.

The father in Luke 15 had every right to write his son off. Every right under heaven and earth to say enough. The boy had taken his portion. Spent it. Insulted his name. Buried him while he was still alive...

The father watched anyway.

That is the gospel of fathers.

That is what the cross looks like when it costs you a son.

The next faithful thing is to keep watching.

If you are reading this with a son who is not coming around. A daughter who left the faith. A grandson, the Lord seems silent over. A brother who hates the name of Christ.

Keep watching.

You are not behind.

You are not slow.

You are not weak.

You are the man Luke 15 was written about. Not the runaway. The watcher.

The robe and the ring are coming.

But the watching is the part of the story God is testifying through in your house right now.

Most weeks, I write to the prodigal.

Today I am writing to the father.

If The Biblical Man has been worth the watching for you — the men in this season are why this work continues. The newsletter is free. The deeper teaching, the archive, the back-channel pieces — that lives on the paid side. Five dollars a month. One ask. No second one.

A seat at the watching father’s table — $5/month

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P.S. — If you are walking through a Luke 15 season as the watching father, hit reply. I read every email. The men on the road are not alone.