I used to throw garbage for a living.

Up at four, on the truck by five, slinging cans in weather that would make a dog stay home. Before that, I worked three jobs at once so my wife could stay home and raise our kids. There were lean years I don’t need to itemize. If you’ve lived any of them, you know.

I’m not telling you that so you’ll feel sorry for me. I’m telling you because it’s the reason I write the way I write. When I say the Bible speaks to a man staring at an empty account, or to a woman holding a household together with prayer and duct tape, I’m not guessing.

Writing is my trade now. Full-time. No salary, no boss signing a check on Friday. The whole operation runs on readers who decide the work is worth paying for. The Bible says it plain: “In all labour there is profit: but the talk of the lips tendeth only to penury.” I’ve done the labour. This is me asking plainly instead of talking around it.

So here it is: for the next three days, a year of The Biblical Man is 25 percent off. Every essay, the full archive, everything I publish for the next twelve months.

No sad music. No countdown clock theatrics. If this work has fed you, feed it back once, and you’re covered for a year.

One year. Everything. The door closes Sunday night.

Give Me the Year

I’ll keep writing either way. The free essays stay free. But paid readers are the difference between me doing this with one eye on the want ads and doing it with both hands on the plow.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time, this is the cheapest a year of this will ever be.

Give Me the Year

And if money is tight at your table right now, I’ve been there longer than I’ve been here. Don’t upgrade. Send this to somebody instead. That helps more than you know.

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