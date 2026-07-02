The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Dawn
36m

Money is REALLY tight for me, I get a little from the VA & SS. You Don’t wanna know how much❣️ But I give you $5 , all I can afford. Hope people will give $ to you, the work you do is Important for the faith, Praise the Lord‼️ Thank you Adam, and Christ Jesus bless you and your family, AMEN 🙏 and Hallelujah❣️❤️💕💖😻

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