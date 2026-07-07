A year ago, I wrote about Leah. Nobody carried me through the streets on their shoulders for it. That is fine. I have made my peace with being famous the way a county road is famous.

This week the idea came back to me anyway. Somebody ran it through one of those AI machines, the kind that writes like a greeting card that went to seminary, and a hundred thousand people stood up and clapped. For a second, I wanted to flip a table, which is a very biblical instinct, go look it up. Then I remembered the truth was never mine to begin with. It belongs to the Book. A machine can borrow the furniture. It still does not own the house. So let me say the thing in a human voice, dents and all.

Jacob loved Rachel. Loved her so hard he worked seven years and the Bible says they “seemed unto him but a few days, for the love he had to her.” Seven years felt like a long weekend. That is a man in deep. Then his father-in-law swapped the brides on him in the dark, which is the strongest argument in all of scripture for good lighting, and Jacob woke up married to Leah. He worked seven more years for the one he wanted and spent the rest of his life looking past the one he had.

Here is the sentence everybody scrolls past. “And when the LORD saw that Leah was hated, he opened her womb, but Rachel was barren.” Hated. Not disliked. Not underappreciated in her love language. Hated, in her own house, at her own table, sitting across from a man whose eyes were always parked somewhere down the road.

Heaven watched the whole thing and did not fix it the way you or I would fix it. God did not hand Jacob a change of heart or a nice devotional. He walked to the exact spot where Leah was rejected, and He built there. Out of the hated wife came Judah. Out of Judah came the whole bloodline that ends in a feed trough in Bethlehem that the entire sky sang over. Rachel, the one everybody wanted, got buried on the side of the road, “in the way to Ephrath, which is Bethlehem.” Leah got laid in the ground with Abraham and Sarah, Isaac and Rebekah. Jacob’s own dying words include the line “and there I buried Leah.” The woman he did not choose is the woman God ran His entire rescue through.

If you are a wife who has spent years being tolerated instead of treasured, hear the part the viral version was too polished to say. God is not telling you to enjoy being second. He is telling you He does His best work in that exact dirt. Your value was never on the ballot in your husband’s heart. It was settled in heaven before he ever looked past you, and heaven does not hold recounts.

And if you are a man, do not get comfortable, because you are in this story and you are not the hero of it. You are Jacob. You keep reaching for the Rachel, the shiny thing, the version of your life that gets applause, and you keep stepping right over the Leah God actually set in front of you. The wife at home. The faithful boring assignment that will never once trend. Go love the people and the work God handed you instead of the ones your flesh keeps window shopping.

That is the whole sermon. God does not build on human preference. He builds on grace, and He picks the overlooked one on purpose, so that when it all works out nobody can point at a man and say he pulled it off.

This is the entire job of The Biblical Man. Say the true thing in plain English whether or not a machine beats me to the microphone with better production values. There are no investors here. No backing. No rich uncle in publishing. It runs on readers and stubbornness.

Every so often I ask for more than a subscription. Not a few dollars a month. A one time backing from the handful of you built to carry real weight, the ones who want to put actual money behind this and keep it independent and unbossed. Call it what it is. Angel backers for a ministry. If God has you in a season where you can be a founding patron of what we are building here, that is the ask. One gift. Real skin in it. Give directly here: https://buy.stripe.com/9B614o1Jq4EIcgu3p5c3m09

And if this is not your season, do the free thing that still moves the needle. Send this to the one person who needs it. That travels further than the machine’s version ever will.

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