The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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KathyJo King's avatar
KathyJo King
3h

That was JOY to my ear and Heart♥️

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John David Truly's avatar
John David Truly
3h

this is not to dismiss your commentary but to, perhaps, add a new dimension to the understanding. I've been taught that the Biblical use of the word "hate" is properly taken as "to love less". This is different from the contemporary use which is despise, recoil from, abhor.

To the people being loved and loved less, the effect may well come across as adore vs abhore when, in fact, the hate-er doesnt quite have that at heart.

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