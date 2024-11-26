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"But I would have you know, that the head of every woman is the man" - 1 Corinthians 11:3 (KJV)

A revolution is happening in young Christian men's circles.

They're rejecting OnlyFans aesthetics and "baddie" culture for something radical:

Normal women.

Your grandfather wouldn't be surprised. But modern culture is losing its mind.

Here's what young men are sud…