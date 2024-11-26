The Wife Revolution: Why Modern Men Are Rejecting Instagram Models for "Normal" Women
(And what it reveals about the death of feminism's biggest lie)
"But I would have you know, that the head of every woman is the man" - 1 Corinthians 11:3 (KJV)
A revolution is happening in young Christian men's circles.
They're rejecting OnlyFans aesthetics and "baddie" culture for something radical:
Normal women.
Your grandfather wouldn't be surprised. But modern culture is losing its mind.
Here's what young men are sud…