THE RED CORD OF JERICHO: HOW A COMMON HARLOT SHAMED GOD'S "CHOSEN" Men
While Israel's men wasted forty years in the wilderness, a Canaanite prostitute demonstrated more faith than the entire "chosen nation" combined.
For the next several weeks, I'll be dusting off the most powerful devotionals from The Way I Heard It archives. Some have been polished, others sharpened, but the cutting edge remains the same
These aren't devotionals for spiritual weaklings. They won't validate your lukewarm commitment or tickle your ears with inspirational platitudes. They're written …