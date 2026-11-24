There is a ceramic mug in a lot of kitchens right now, cursive curling along the side next to a few painted flowers, the two lines everyone knows, great is thy faithfulness, and new every morning. Somebody also took scissors to the chapter those words came from, because the twenty verses right above them do not fit on porcelain. That chapter is Lamentations 3, written in the ash of Jerusalem in 586 BC, after Babylon broke the city open. The man holding the pen is not journaling a hard week.

He opens with a line no one paints. I am the man that hath seen affliction by the rod of his wrath. My flesh and my skin hath he made old; he hath broken my bones. He feels fenced in by God. He hath hedged me about, that I cannot get out, and then, Also when I cry and shout, he shutteth out my prayer.

It does not let up. He comes as a bear lying in wait, and as a lion in secret places. He hath bent his bow, and set me as a mark for the arrow. He hath caused the arrows of his quiver to enter into my reins. His own people turned on him. I was a derision to all my people; and their song all the day. He hath also broken my teeth with gravel stones, he hath covered me with ashes.

By the verse the mug crops closest to, he has lost the one word we build sermons on. And thou hast removed my soul far off from peace: I forgat prosperity. The old word there is simply good. He has forgotten what good was. Then, with no cushion, My strength and my hope is perished from the LORD.

We would call that a crisis of faith. The Bible calls it the opening of a holy chapter. Amen is not faith. Amen is a like. We say amen to the part we would stitch on a pillow and scroll past the man with gravel in his teeth.

If you want the next hard chapter read whole, I will send it to you.

We have gotten fluent in permission, telling each other it is allowed to be sad, allowed to be tired, allowed to sit in the dark. This man does not reach for a permission slip. He reaches for something harder, that God is good and God did this. Out of the mouth of the most High proceedeth not evil and good? He is not asking whether God is good, but whether the mercy and the siege come from the same hand.

None of this is accidental. Lamentations is five poems, four of twenty two verses each, the number of letters in the Hebrew alphabet, and a middle poem that triples it to sixty six, three lines a letter. A hundred and fifty four verses, laid like brick by a man with nothing left but the order of the letters.

Under the seventh letter, zayin, he sets three lines. One holds the wormwood and the gall, another holds therefore have I hope, bitterness and hope in one breath. Even the word he lost returns. The LORD is good unto them that wait for him. It is good that a man should both hope and quietly wait. He says good again before he can feel it.

The halfway mark of all hundred and fifty four verses, number seventy seven, reads this way. For he doth not afflict willingly nor grieve the children of men. The word under willingly means from his heart. The dead middle of the saddest book in Scripture swears the pain is real and did not come from the heart of God.

Now read those famous lines where they actually stand, in the ash. It is of the LORD'S mercies that we are not consumed. That is a man counting bodies and seeing he is not yet among them. They are new every morning is the plain shock of waking up at all, after weeping in the night over a burned city.

The LORD is my portion, saith my soul. Portion is a land word, an inheritance. Babylon had burned every acre he owned, and he says the only ground left to him is the One who let it burn.

That is a kind of reading a mug cannot give you, because somebody already did the cutting. Reading the Bible whole, the brutal verse beside the famous one, is most of what I care about, so I keep three plain guides on one shelf. Where the Bible Came From walks through how we actually got the book, 59 pages. The Plain Bible Manual 2.0 runs 152 pages on reading it for yourself, no gatekeeper in the way. The Promise is written for a husband or wife married to someone who does not believe. No cleverness, the whole thing in one place.

Three guides, one shelf, if you want the chapter and not the clipping.

Read It Whole

Here is what the porcelain cannot tell you. The hope in verse twenty three did not end his pain. Further down the chapter he sinks again. Thou hast covered thyself with a cloud, that our prayer should not pass through. That comes after the faithfulness line, deeper in the same poem. Mine eye trickleth down, and ceaseth not, without any intermission. He found hope and kept weeping, in that order.

Then, from the bottom, something answers. I called upon thy name, O LORD, out of the low dungeon. Thou drewest near in the day that I called upon thee: thou saidst, Fear not. The God he accused of shutting out his prayer draws close and says fear not, then, thou hast pleaded the causes of my soul; thou hast redeemed my life. Both are true, and neither cancels the other.

Habakkuk wrote on the eve of the same army and would not wait for the barn to fill. Although the fig tree shall not blossom, neither shall fruit be in the vines; the labour of the olive shall fail, and the fields shall yield no meat; the flock shall be cut off from the fold, and there shall be no herd in the stalls. Then, Yet I will rejoice in the LORD, I will joy in the God of my salvation.

The same pattern reaches the cross. In the garden the Son of God says, My soul is exceeding sorrowful, even unto death, and prays, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me. From the cross, My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me? That is the man of Lamentations given a face, on the floor of grief with faith still in his mouth.

The book itself never ties the bow. The last poem reaches up, Thou, O LORD, remainest for ever; thy throne from generation to generation. Then the raw question, Wherefore dost thou forget us for ever, and the plea, Turn thou us unto thee, O LORD, and we shall be turned. The last line lands like a stone. But thou hast utterly rejected us; thou art very wroth against us.

The old readers could not bear to end there. Read aloud in the synagogue, they repeat the plea after the final verse, so the room does not close on rejection. The text never softens, and the book ends on an open wound, trusting you to read your own life past the last line.

If you want to read your own Bible past the famous line, the three guides are where I would start.

Read It Whole

So here is where the chapter leaves the man, long before any mug got hold of him. He putteth his mouth in the dust; if so be there may be hope. Face down in the ash, mouth in the dirt, saying maybe. If you have stood there, or you stand there now, in the part they cut off the porcelain, you already know the question the whole book keeps asking.

What kept you?

Somebody you know only ever got the mug.

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