The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Joe Hanna's avatar
Joe Hanna
21h

"I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation." 2 Corinthians 6:2

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Jackie's avatar
Jackie
1d

Truth. Brutal. Difficult to admit but I am guilty. Praying for transformation. Thank you for your continued writings.

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