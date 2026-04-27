There is a clock in the house that keeps telling the truth after everybody else has gone to bed.

It does not preach.

It does not raise its voice.

It does not care what excuse you gave your wife, your husband, your children, your boss, your pastor, your own conscience, or God.

It just moves.

One little sound after another.

The room gets darker. The phone gets brighter. The Bible stays where you left it. The cup on the table goes cold. The shoes by the door stay small for only so long.

And still a man says he needs more time.

A woman says it too.

More time to get serious.

More time to forgive.

More time to tell the truth.

More time to stop doing the thing.

More time to start doing the thing.

More time to become the person everyone in the house keeps waiting for.

That is the prayer most of us know how to pray.

Lord, give me time.

But a lot of us are not asking for time.

We are asking for delay.

There is a difference.

Time is what you ask for when you intend to obey, and the day is too small for the duty in front of you.

Delay is what you ask for when obedience is already sitting in the room, and you keep walking around it like a chair you do not want to bump in the dark.

You know the chair is there.

Your shin knows it.

Your wife knows it.

Your husband knows it.

Your children may not have words for it yet, but they know the air changes when you walk in.

That is the part people hate. The house knows before the public knows. The room knows before the feed knows. The face gives the testimony before the mouth can arrange a defense.

You can lie to a crowd for a long time.

You cannot lie to a kitchen forever.

The kitchen sees what you eat when you are worried. It hears the cabinet open when everyone else is asleep. It watches the phone turn over when someone walks in. It knows whether the Bible on the table is furniture or bread.

It knows what you are calling tired.

It knows what you are calling work.

It knows what you are calling one more minute.

It knows what you are calling prayer.

The old song had that ache in it. A world running thin. People spending what they do not have. Rich men with full hands and empty rooms. Poor men with empty pockets and the same empty rooms. Everybody asking heaven for time while using the time in their hands like it belongs to no one.

The Bible said it plainer.

“See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise,

Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.”

Ephesians 5:15-16

Redeeming the time.

Not admiring it.

Not mourning it.

Not making a personality out of regret.

Redeeming it.

Buying it back from the thing that keeps eating it.

That is where the fight is.

The fight is not usually some grand battlefield with music under it. It is a bed you should get out of. A phone you should leave in another room. A browser tab you should close. A sentence you should finally say. A debt you should stop pretending is normal. A child you should look at while he is still standing in front of you. A wife you should stop making responsible for the weather in your soul. A husband you should stop punishing for not reading the ache you keep hiding from him.

The fight is ordinary.

That is why we keep losing it.

We keep waiting for a dramatic hour, and God keeps giving us Tuesday.

Tuesday with the dishes.

Tuesday with the invoice.

Tuesday, with the text message you know you should not send.

Tuesday, with the apology still sitting in the throat.

Tuesday with the Bible still closed because once it opens it may ask for something.

And while we wait for lightning, the clock moves.

“Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life?

It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.”

James 4:14

Vapour.

That is not how we treat it.

We treat life like a warehouse. We act like there are pallets of mornings stacked somewhere in the back. We spend evenings like fools because we assume another one is already loaded onto the dock.

It may not be.

There are men who left a house angry and never came back to apologize.

There are women who kept waiting for the better season and buried the person they were going to forgive.

There are children who stopped asking because the answer had been no for too many years.

There are fathers who wake up one day and discover the little shoes by the door are gone, and now the son is taller than he is, and every conversation has to push through the ghost of all the conversations that did not happen.

There are mothers who carried the whole house in their chest and called it love until their body started sending invoices.

There are marriages where both people prayed for time, and neither one obeyed with it.

Nobody thinks that is how it will go.

That is how it goes.

Slowly. Then all at once. The way a child gets older. The way a body gets tired. The way a habit becomes a chain. The way a room becomes quiet.

And the whole time we are saying, Lord, give me time.

He already did.

It is in the room.

It is the next ten minutes.

It is the unopened Bible.

It is the hand on the doorknob.

It is the text not sent.

It is the screen going dark.

It is the car ride home.

It is the chair beside the bed.

It is the face across the table.

It is the child asking the question at the worst possible moment because children have a way of arriving with eternity while you are trying to finish an email.

The time is already here.

The obedience is what is missing.

“Boast not thyself of to morrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth.”

Proverbs 27:1

Tomorrow is a dangerous idol because it always sounds reasonable.

Tomorrow I will pray.

Tomorrow I will apologize.

Tomorrow I will stop.

Tomorrow I will start.

Tomorrow I will lead.

Tomorrow I will soften.

Tomorrow I will open the Book.

Tomorrow I will put my house in order.

Tomorrow is where disobedience goes to dress itself like wisdom.

And some of you have been living there for years.

I am not writing this from above you. I know the room. I know the cold cup. I know the way a man can sit with the right thing two feet away and still choose the smaller thing because the smaller thing does not ask him to die. I know how easy it is to call delay “processing.” I know how easy it is to make a plan for repentance, so you do not have to repent before dinner.

There is a kind of prayer that is only procrastination with its hands folded.

God is not fooled by the posture.

He sees the closed hand.

He sees the thing inside it.

The anger you keep because it makes you feel protected.

The lust you keep because it makes you feel wanted.

The bitterness you keep because it makes you feel right.

The money fear you keep because panic feels like responsibility.

The dream you keep because surrender would make you feel ordinary.

The silence you keep because saying it out loud would require you to change after you said it.

The Lord is not asking for a speech.

He is asking for the hand.

“For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.”

1 Corinthians 6:20

Bought.

That word offends the age because the age has taught every man and woman to say mine.

My body.

My time.

My truth.

My peace.

My season.

My healing.

My boundaries.

My story.

My way.

The gospel walks into that little kingdom and puts a nail-scarred hand on the throne.

You are not self-owned.

That is not bondage.

That is rescue.

Because you were doing a miserable job as your own god.

So was I.

A man cannot save himself by asking for more time to keep ruining himself. A woman cannot become free by asking God to bless the very chain He is telling her to drop. A house cannot heal while everyone in it keeps defending the wound that keeps poisoning the air.

At some point, the prayer has to change.

Not, Lord, give me more time.

Lord, make me obey with this time.

This hour.

This kitchen.

This marriage.

This child.

This body.

This Bible.

This conversation.

This thing You have already named.

Do not make a theater out of it. Do not announce your transformation to people who have already watched you make promises you did not keep. Do the next right thing quietly and let time testify later.

Turn the phone off.

Open the Bible.

Say the sentence.

Ask forgiveness without managing the other person’s reaction.

Take the trash out.

Pay the bill.

Cancel the thing.

Delete the door you keep leaving open.

Sit with your child.

Touch your wife’s shoulder without needing a reward.

Speak gently to your husband before the old reflex gets to the room first.

Go to bed clean.

Wake up and do it again.

That is not glamorous.

Neither is a cross.

“Whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.”

Matthew 16:25

The life you keep trying to save is the life that keeps leaking out of your hands.

The life you surrender to Christ is the only one that comes back alive.

So stop praying for delay.

Pray for obedience.

Then use the time already in the room.

The clock is still telling the truth.

For now.

Share

If this named the thing you are still delaying, do not turn the feeling into entertainment.

Go to the store and get something that helps you obey after the ache passes.

We have guides, field cards, and deeper studies built for people trying to put Scripture back into the hours where they actually live.

Start here:

https://deadhiddenos.polsia.app/

Send this to the man or woman who keeps asking heaven for more time while refusing the next right thing.

And if Biblical Man has been feeding you, subscribe and help keep the work moving.