The Time Heist Nobody Warns You About
(Why a 1950s experiment accidentally revealed the secret to life satisfaction, and how modern culture is robbing you blind)
In 1957, Dr. George Vaillant began the Harvard Grant Study, tracking men's lives over decades. What he found in 2012 shocked everyone: The single greatest predictor of happiness in late life wasn't career success, wealth, or adventures.
It was family relationships.
Think about that for a moment.
"Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of t…