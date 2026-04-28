The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Amy's avatar
Amy
11h

Sometimes the middle verses are like those we tend not to notice. I've been in church where they say ok, we will sing verse 1 and 3, or 1 and 4...they skip over the middle just to get through the song. That rings true too about people too, those who aren't in the in crowd, for whatever reason, they get skipped over. I am praying those who are skipped over, know that God sees them, their Savior knows their heart and they will be rewarded.

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Jack W. Guffey's avatar
Jack W. Guffey
11h

"But the old saints know..."

Yes.

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