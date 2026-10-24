The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Dennis Dixon's avatar
Dennis Dixon
3d

We can’t see til we believe. I believe in the Angels of God, both Anointed and Fallen! I also believe God will use the Anointed for good and condemn the Fallen to Hell. I want to know things I don’t know, which is why I am here.

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The Space Between Things's avatar
The Space Between Things
3d

“Lord, open my eyes” feels like a prayer that has to leave room for an answer I wasn’t expecting. Elisha’s servant needed to see the help surrounding him. Balaam needed to see the danger in the direction he was insisting on taking.

Sometimes I’m asking God for reassurance when I also need correction. That’s what this brought up for me. Remembering that the people I love aren’t my enemy should make me more willing to hear them, examine my assumptions, and take responsibility for how I’m treating them. I want my faith to make me more honest about those things.

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