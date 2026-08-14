Die Ready, Part IV. Whether anybody can be too late.

I talked a man off a five-story building. Five floors of air under him. The distance between still here and not was a conversation I did not get to schedule.

I am telling you that so you know what too late actually looks like. It does not look like a debate in a comment section. It looks like a body that still has to decide in the next breath. Some of you run that same math on your soul with better lighting.

This series already named the fear, stood beside the casket, and put "know" where most people put "I hope so." Saturday was promised from the first night: the thief, and whether anybody can be too late.

If you want the rest of this series in the house every morning, say so here.

The Bible does not give that man a name, only a sentence.

"And one of the malefactors which were hanged railed on him, saying, If thou be Christ, save thyself and us." Luke 23:39

Same hill, same nails, same hours left, and he used them to spit. The other man had the same view and the same condemnation, and he did not spend it that way.

"But the other answering rebuked him, saying, Dost not thou fear God, seeing thou art in the same condemnation? And we indeed justly; for we receive the due reward of our deeds: but this man hath done nothing amiss." Luke 23:40-41

He does not offer a track record, and he does not ask for a later date. He does not say he has time to get clean.

"And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom." Luke 23:42

That is the whole prayer. No choir, no aisle, no years of proving it to a room.

And the answer is the line a lot of respectable people still cannot stand.

"And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise." Luke 23:43

Today. Not after he made it up to the men he robbed, and not after somebody measured fruit he would never live long enough to grow.

The thief got in.

Sunday still has to land. What ready does to a regular Tuesday is not a comment-section debate either. If you want the rest of Die Ready in this house, take it now.

I want to finish Die Ready

That is the mercy that offends the man with a pew and a calendar. He has had years of sermons in his ears and a Bible on the nightstand. He has a woman in the house who has been asking the question without using the words. He is still saving it for later, as if later were sitting in that verse.

The malefactor had no later, only a few hours of air and a Man in the middle who could still hear him. If you have been treating last-hour faith like a loophole you can cash on purpose, you have not been reading the hill. The text shows what mercy does when the waiting already ran out, and it does not hand you a schedule.

The railing man had the same Christ and the same last afternoon, and he died with a dare in his mouth. Two men, one hill, and one of them got in.

I keep thinking about the five-story ledge when I read it, not because the two scenes are the same. One man was talked back onto a floor, and the other man was not coming down. What they share is the lie we tell ourselves, that there will always be another hour to become the person we meant to be.

If you have the Son, that question is already settled. This morning is for the man still using "not yet" as if it were doctrine. It is also for the woman building a house next to him who cannot say the sentence for him.

If it is still today, say what the thief said.

Lord, remember me.

The rest of this series is for the morning after that sentence, when the house is still a house and Tuesday still has a name.

I want to finish Die Ready

Adam

If this morning named the hour in your house, put it in the hands of the person who lives in it with you.

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