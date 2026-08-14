The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Hobie82
4h

Don't forget - the man who asked Jesus to remember him in Luke first cursed at him in Matthew. We have probably all seen Alistair Begg's 3:53 YouTube clip on this - "Ye made it! How did ye make it?" It is an example to all of us of grace. We should be hanging up there, but we made it, by the mercy of God, we made it.

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