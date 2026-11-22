A study published Saturday by Christianity Daily put a hard number on something most parents sense in their bones: 83 percent of evangelical young adults who remember trusting Christ made that decision before age 20, and 89 percent heard a clear Gospel before finishing elementary school.

Stop right there before any mother or father carries false guilt into Thanksgiving week.

Plenty of faithful parents prayed over every supper, read the Bible out loud at the kitchen table, sat in church every Sunday, and still watched a grown son or daughter walk out the door into rebellion. Proverbs 22:6, "Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it," is a biblical pattern, not a magic vending machine that erases a child's free will. If you are carrying an empty chair into Thursday, God sees every tear you cried over that table.

The danger I am naming this morning is different. It is the quiet surrender we can still fix today.

Look at the week America just lived through. The American Farm Bureau Federation reported Thanksgiving dinner jumped 6 percent for the first time in four years, with turkey up 10 percent. AAA reported domestic Thanksgiving airfare surged 17 percent and travel dipped for the first time in three years. Yet in 24 hours on Thursday, Rockstar Games out-earned Avengers: Endgame's entire global box office run with Grand Theft Auto VI.

We say our families are too stretched and too exhausted to open the Bible at home. Then our homes hand six hours a day to YouTube Shorts, TikTok, Discord, Netflix, NFL pregame shows, and PlayStation 5 screens in Leonida.

Look back four centuries to the first Thanksgiving table. The 102 passengers on the Mayflower were not marble statues. Roughly half were Separatists from John Robinson's church in Leiden. The other half were London outsiders like soldier Miles Standish and cooper John Alden who fought over wages, rations, and law before stepping onto Plymouth.

Flawed, arguing men and women still paid a staggering price. William Bradford lost his wife Dorothy off Cape Cod in December 1620. By spring, scarce fifty of the hundred remained, and only five of nineteen women survived that winter so their children could read an English Bible free of the crown. Hebrews 11:13 called them what they were: "strangers and pilgrims on the earth."

Moses put the real seminary in one room long before Plymouth existed. Deuteronomy 6:6-7 says, "And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up."

Not a polished Thanksgiving speech once a year while the gravy cools. Not a frantic lecture after a teenager is already gone. Plain Scripture open on Tuesday morning, Wednesday night, and Thursday before the turkey hits the table.

Psalm 100:4-5 gives the order for the whole week: "Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the LORD is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations."

Try one plain thing between now and Thursday. Before anyone grabs a fork or turns on the Detroit Lions game, stack every phone in a bowl on the kitchen counter. Open a paper Bible to Psalm 100 or Deuteronomy 6. Read ten verses out loud in plain English, even if the kids roll their eyes and the gravy gets lukewarm.

Let your children remember the sound of your voice reading God's Word louder than the noise on a screen.

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Reply "TABLE" if your family is stacking phones on the counter before Thursday dinner.