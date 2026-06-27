The strongest thing I ever did for my walk was cut.

Not build.

Not chase.

Cut.

The feed.

The voices.

The friendships that kept the old man breathing.

The little comforts that made obedience feel extreme.

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I wrote the full list down.

What I cut.

What it cost.

What grew back when the noise finally got quiet.

This was never only a man's fight.

The wife who feels her marriage pulled apart by a thousand small permissions.

The mother who knows something is reaching for her children.

The woman tired of living loud on the outside and worn thin in her own mind.

You do not need more willpower.

You need fewer doors open.

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The cuts I made. The ones I resisted. The ones that changed my house.

The names I name only behind the door.

Free readers get the wound.

Paid readers get the knife.

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Adam