The Spiritual One Percent Why Only the Remnant Will Stand When the Church Collapses
Most Christians today are cultural, not biblical. Only 3% believe the Bible and live like it’s true. This isn’t a stat. It’s a spiritual emergency. And it’s time to burn clean.
They say they’re Christians.
But they live like atheists with Bible apps.
According to the data, over 176 million Americans claim to be Christian. But out of that crowd?
Only 3% actually believe the Bible is true—and live like it.
Three percent.
Not 30.
Not 13.
Three.
That means the vast majority of people in churches this Sunday believe in a god they made up.
T…