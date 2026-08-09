The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

11 Comments

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Carl Schaumburg's avatar
Carl Schaumburg
2h

Thank you Top of the Morning from The Great Northwest! Your writings are appreciated!

Blessings for your day

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1 reply by Biblical Man
Dennis Dixon's avatar
Dennis Dixon
2h

I can’t rebuke cause I’m not wise

I wouldn’t rebuke cause you’re no fool

So I’m stuck here in silence

And I hope that’s cool!

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1 reply by Biblical Man
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