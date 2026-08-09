It’s Sunday morning. 7:25.

I looked at my email and saw one line.

“You have a new paid subscriber to The Biblical Man.”

Those emails mean a lot to me. More than whoever sent this one will ever know.

I remember the first one. I was downstairs in my bathroom. Just got out of the shower. Christie and the kids were in Montana.

I stood there dripping and stared at my phone.

Somebody thought the things I was writing were worth something.

I remember the awe of that. I still haven’t gotten over it.

Here’s the truth. So many times I feel like my voice is the song of fools.

“It is better to hear the rebuke of the wise, than for a man to hear the song of fools.” Ecclesiastes 7:5.

Because there is nothing special about me. I drove a garbage truck. I ran trains. I’ve lived wild and I carry regrets I don’t talk about.

The only special thing about me is the Lord. What He’s done in my life. That’s the whole list.

Somebody told me recently they enjoy being around me because I have so many stories. That’s what a wasted decade buys you. Stories.

But there are things I treasure now.

And one of them is you.

Every reader here. Every subscriber. Some of you I will never meet until we meet in heaven. I mean that literally. There are names in my subscriber list I expect to find on the other side.

I want you to know what a paid subscription to this publication actually is. It is not a transaction to me.

It’s family.

It has let me take care of my grandson. My wife. And now it has let me be a blessing to others the way people were a blessing to me.

If this publication has fed you, prayed with you, or told you the truth when nobody else would, here is my one ask this Sunday:

Become a paid subscriber. $5 a month. $60 a year. $100 a year makes you a founding member, and I know every founder by name.

Subscribe

If money is tight, stay. You’re family either way. That will never change.

But if one email notification can make a garbage truck driver sit down on a Sunday morning, imagine what you’re part of.

Adam

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