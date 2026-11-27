Yesterday millions of Christians bowed their heads over a full table, said a ten-second prayer, and thanked God for the food.

This morning, twelve hours later, the screens are back up, the inbox is full of noise, and the same cold distance is sitting in the living room.

We like to blame the collapse of Christian marriage and Christian homes on something out in the world. Politics. Hollywood. A bad decade.

Paul traces the whole rot back to one quiet step, and it happens right at the kitchen table.

"Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened." (Romans 1:21)

Watch the order in that verse.

These were people who knew God. They didn't start as atheists. They stopped glorifying Him, and they stopped being thankful.

Right behind ungratefulness comes a vain mind. Right behind a vain mind comes a darkened heart. Three verses later, God takes His hands off and gives them over to their own appetites.

That is how we got here.

One unthankful Tuesday at a time.

You get used to a spouse, a roof, a Bible on the shelf, and kids breathing in the next room. You stop treating them like mercy and start treating them like furniture. Gratitude shrinks down to one Thursday in November while the rest of the year runs on grumbling, keeping score, and staring at two different phones on opposite ends of the couch.

And when a Christian household stops thanking God and stops opening His Word, judgment doesn't wait for the evening news.

"For the time is come that judgment must begin at the house of God: and if it first begin at us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the gospel of God?" (1 Peter 4:17)

People wait for judgment to look like fire from heaven. Inside the house of God, it is quieter than that, and far worse.

Cold marriages that still look clean from the driveway. Husbands who stopped leading their homes years ago and don't even know they quit. Wives carrying quiet bitterness because they've been trying to hold the whole house together alone. Pulpits that smooth every hard verse down until nobody in the room feels convicted.

Put what the Bible says next to how most Christian homes actually run.

"Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it;" (Ephesians 5:25)

"Likewise, ye husbands, dwell with them according to knowledge, giving honour unto the wife, as unto the weaker vessel, and as being heirs together of the grace of life; that your prayers be not hindered." (1 Peter 3:7)

"Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord." (Ephesians 5:22)

Sarah obeyed Abraham. Ruth walked into hard obedience without a backup plan. Hannah wept before God at Shiloh instead of trying to run her house through control. The Bible hands husbands and wives real order, real sacrifice, and real weight. Modern Christianity traded all of it for therapy language, polite Sunday smiles, and a Bible nobody opens between Monday and Saturday.

And the bill always lands on the next generation.

"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children." (Hosea 4:6)

Children raised in polite Christian homes walking out at eighteen and never coming back. They watched two parents thank God for turkey once a year while treating His Word like a decoration on the coffee table.

Paul left us one way to step out of that line before God forces the issue.

"For if we would judge ourselves, we should not be judged." (1 Corinthians 11:31)

That starts small and concrete.

You put the phones in another room tonight. You open the Bible at your own table. Husband, you read it out loud, confess where you've been passive or harsh, and take back the spiritual weight of your home. Wife, you drop the scorekeeping, stop fighting him for the wheel, and let him lead under God.

Every store in America is emailing you today trying to sell you more plastic and more noise to fill a quiet house. None of it fixes a cold marriage or puts Scripture back in your children's bones.

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Thank God for what is still breathing under your roof today, and open the Book before the sun goes down.

Adam