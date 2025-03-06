The Silent Rebellion: Why Your "Help" Is Destroying Your Husband's Leadership
How godly wives unknowingly sabotage their marriages by becoming their husband's Holy Spirit
Your Christian bookshelf is full. Your Bible is highlighted. Your prayer life is consistent.
So why won't your husband step up and lead?
The answer might be painful:
You've taken his throne.
I've watched countless Christian marriages crumble not from obvious sin, but from a subtle spiritual power struggle that Scripture directly warns against.
The pattern i…