The Silent Killer in Your Pocket: Why P*rn Is Destroying Your Manhood
5 Shocking Truths About Pornography That Will Make You Delete Your Browser History
(this post is in the archive and I'm republishing this post so it's crystal clear my opinion on this subject)
Men, we need to talk. That smartphone in your pocket, that laptop on your desk – they're not just tools. They're potential weapons of mass destruction aimed straight at your soul. I'm talking about pornography, and it's time we rip off the band-a…