A while back I had a dream, and I have not been able to set it down since.

In the dream I was standing in front of a Christian cult.

Not a room of atheists. Not a coven. Not the obvious enemy you were trained to spot. These were Christians. They had a Bible somewhere in the building. They had Jesus on their lips. And they had a list, and the list was the real god of the room.

I woke up and knew exactly why the dream came.

Because I have stood in that room awake.

Let me tell you what a Christian cult actually is, because most believers are watching for the wrong thing.

A Christian cult does not have to announce itself as another religion. All it has to do is take a believer that Christ set free and put that believer back under bondage. A man’s authority. A man’s list. A schedule and a standard and a set of observances that God never once commanded, wrapped in Bible words so it feels like holiness.

That is the trap.

It does not look like a cult.

It looks like being serious about God.

I know, because I lived it. I was a fundamentalist. Not fundamental about the Bible. Fundamental about a list. I measured my standing with God by how I dressed, what I avoided, which days I kept, and how the whole thing looked to the believers watching me.

I thought that was holiness.

It was a costume.

Send this to the believer who knows the list by heart but cannot remember the last time they felt free in Christ.

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Now go to Galatians 4, because Paul saw this coming two thousand years ago.

Right after he tells these believers they are sons and no longer servants, he turns and says something that should stop your breath.

Howbeit then, when ye knew not God, ye did service unto them which by nature are no gods. But now, after that ye have known God, or rather are known of God, how turn ye again to the weak and beggarly elements, whereunto ye desire again to be in bondage? Ye observe days, and months, and times, and years. I am afraid of you, lest I have bestowed upon you labour in vain.

There it is.

The word that should scare you is not bondage.

It is again.

These were saved people. They had come out of paganism, out of idols, out of real chains. And Paul looks at them and says you are walking back into bondage on purpose.

Same prison.

New master.

New paint on the bars.

Look at the two words he uses for the new list. Weak. Beggarly.

Weak means it has no power to save you.

Beggarly means it is spiritually bankrupt, empty in the pocket, nothing to give.

The list cannot make you holy. It never could. It only counts you.

And notice what the bondage looked like. It was not orgies and idols this time. It was observance. Days, and months, and times, and years. It looked religious. It looked careful. It looked like people taking God seriously.

And Paul calls it a return to chains.

That is the sign. When the keeping of a man’s standard starts to carry the weight that only Christ is supposed to carry, you are not being holy.

You are being re-enslaved with a Christian vocabulary.

If this is naming a wound you have carried for years, you belong here. The Biblical Man is where we read the Book straight. Subscribe free:

Now hear me clearly, because this is the line everything hangs on.

I am still a Christian.

I am still fundamental about the fundamentals.

The blood of Christ. The deity of Christ. The resurrection. The Bible as the word of God. I have not loosened my grip on the Book by a single finger.

What I walked away from was not the Bible.

It was a man’s list.

The standards of some man from the seventies and eighties who romanticized the fifties and then taught his preferences as if God had spoken them on Sinai.

That is the whole distinction, and you have to keep it clean.

Being fundamental about the fundamentals of the faith is sonship. Being enslaved to a man’s dress code, a man’s schedule, and a man’s observances is the bondage Paul is afraid of.

One is the Book.

The other is a man with a clipboard standing where God should be.

If nobody ever handed you the Book itself, only the list about the Book, that is exactly the wound this is naming.

If you were handed a list before you were taught the Book, start here. The Plain Bible Manual is the $10 first move for the believer who wants to read the Bible straight instead of borrowing another man’s rulebook:

Paul does not leave it at a warning. He gives you a picture, and then a command.

He takes you back to Abraham’s two sons. One by Hagar the bondwoman, born after the flesh. One by Sarah the freewoman, born by promise.

Which things are an allegory: for these are the two covenants; the one from the mount Sinai, which gendereth to bondage, which is Agar.

One gives birth to slaves.

One gives birth to free children.

Then the command lands like a gavel.

Nevertheless what saith the scripture? Cast out the bondwoman and her son: for the son of the bondwoman shall not be heir with the son of the freewoman.

You cannot keep both.

The list and the promise will not share the house.

The flesh always persecutes the free, and a heart built on a man’s standards will fight the very freedom Christ bought for you. So Paul says cast it out.

Not trim it.

Not balance it.

Cast it out.

That is not a license to throw off every standard and call sin freedom. A free child still obeys his Father.

But he obeys the Father, out of the Book, not a stranger’s rulebook that God never wrote.

This is for households, not just for men. A wife can be exhausted under a list she was told meant holiness. Children can grow up thinking God is the sum of the rules in the house instead of the Savior who freed the house. Mothers and fathers can hand the next generation a costume and call it the faith.

The bondage does not check your gender at the door.

If you want the study path instead, start with How to Study the Bible Like Your Life Depends On It. Seven dollars. No fog. No borrowed holiness. Open Bible, open eyes:

So here are the signs, plainly.

When your peace with God rises and falls on a man’s standard instead of Christ’s finished work, that is a sign.

When the watching eyes of other believers rule your conscience more than the Father does, that is a sign.

When the days and months and times and years carry the weight, when the costume becomes the proof, when leaving the list feels like leaving God himself, that is the sign.

A cult does not need horns.

It only needs your chains back, and a Bible verse to hand them to you with.

Christ did not redeem you from one master so you could kneel to another with better manners.

He made you free.

Stay free.

If you close this without buying anything, read Galatians 4 tonight and circle the word again. Then ask whose list has been ruling your house.

Adam