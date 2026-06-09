The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Rosemary Van Gelderen's avatar
Rosemary Van Gelderen
2h

I was saved into a church like this. God had me there as a witness. It seemed that I was the only one who saw what was going on. I witnessed pedophiles grooming children and the pastor grooming wonen. I was t9ld to ve quiet and stop causing problems. Thankfully, i was not one of his victims. It destroyed my marriage and it has never fully recovered. After 20 years the church closed. The pastor went to jail. I believe he sexually assaulted upwards of 20 women but only 6 came forward. I quit reading my Bible. I went through a period of deconstructionism. But when that church closed, I was drawn to the word like a horse to water. I could not get enough of it! Thank God!

If you are attending a church where they are covering up sin...especially am9ng the leadership, or casting people out for raising legitimate concerns, first lovingly try to bring people to repentance. If they resist...run!

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Sandi Trisler's avatar
Sandi Trisler
2h

Galatians 4:8-11

Formerly, when you did not know God, you were enslaved to those that by nature are not gods. But now that you have come to know God, or rather to be known by God, how can you turn back again to the weak and worthless elementary principles of the world, whose slaves you want to be once more? You observe days and months and seasons and years! I am afraid I may have labored over you in vain.

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