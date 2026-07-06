The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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David Mark's avatar
David Mark
1h

Love it! It was a good conversation and a productive outcome. May God’s kingdom continue to grow one repentant soul at a time.

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Ben Brickman's avatar
Ben Brickman
36m

I had a Living Epistles shirt years ago that said “For All You Do, This Bloods For You.” It looked like a Bud ad. That shirt started more conversations than I can count.

I saw a shirt that said, “A blood donor saved my life,” it had a red Cross on it.

I don’t think a single printing is going to cover this.

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