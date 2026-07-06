I was at Walmart before I flew out to see Blake. He was still in the NICU, tubes everywhere, fighting like a little warrior. I needed a shirt. Something clean. I grabbed one off the rack without thinking. Green. Had a frog on it. One word underneath in big letters.

Bruh.

That was the whole shirt. Just “Bruh.”

Man sitting next to me on the plane looks over, sees the frog, and says he loves it. We talked for twenty minutes. Strangers. One stupid frog and one stupid word started the whole thing. By the time we landed, I knew more about his divorce than his own mother probably did.

I kept thinking about that shirt afterward. Not the frog. The part where one word on cotton did all the heavy lifting. No explanation. No context. No PowerPoint. The right person sees it, and they already know what you mean. Or they hate you on sight. Either way, something happened.

And I thought, what if the shirt had said something that actually mattered?

What if, instead of a frog saying “Bruh” it said something that made the man on the plane either buy you a drink or try to perform an exorcism right there over the pretzels? Something like “Bruh. Read your bible.”

Because that is what happens when men stop reading the Book for themselves. They start quoting other men who quoted other men who heard a guy on a podcast explain what some committee decided the original languages probably meant after they ran it through three different paraphrases. Suddenly you have whole churches built on secondhand smoke and nobody can find the actual fire.

It is the on-ramp to every cult, every false teacher, every man who ends up sounding like he swallowed a commentary and it is still trying to crawl back out.

This shirt is the other side of that.

Not a warning. A directive.

BRUH. Read your bible.

Wear it to the gym. Wear it on the plane. Wear it to the grocery store where the lady in the produce section has to decide whether to laugh, nod, or clutch her pearls and back slowly into the avocados. All three reactions are correct. All three mean the shirt is working.

It costs thirty-two dollars. The conversation it starts is free. And sometimes that conversation is with a stranger who needed to hear the thing said plain instead of explained to death.

No investors. No backing. No rich uncle in the garment district. Every shirt in this run comes out of my pocket before I see a single dollar. Printing, shipping, the whole circus. If you believe the mission is worth more than a shirt, you can give directly here: https://buy.stripe.com/9B614o1Jq4EIcgu3p5c3m09

Presale is open. Thirty-two dollars. Ships July twentieth. S through 3XL. Black. Soft. Unisex.

The run is small. When it is gone, it is gone.

Get it here: https://buy.stripe.com/9B628s8Ja2yl8Ug0BocMM2k

Or keep waiting for someone else to explain what the Book already said. Your choice, bruh.

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