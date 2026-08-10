The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

5 Comments

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Carl Schaumburg's avatar
Carl Schaumburg
4h

Good Morning

What awesome truth,I am going to have to get up at 3:30 now that I have added you to my Devotions. Have a great Day

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Jackie's avatar
Jackie
5h

So powerful. Thank you.

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