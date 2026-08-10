Somebody reading this talks to the Lord in secret.

Not because she is ashamed of Him.

Because church stopped being safe.

I keep meeting the same reader. Different names. Different states. Same story. A church hurt her. Deep enough that walking back through those doors feels like handing back the knife. So she prays at the kitchen sink. In the car in the driveway. In the dark before the house wakes up.

And He hears her. She knows He does. Her Bible sees more use than most pews.

But she keeps circling one question.

Where did the serious brothers and sisters go?

And one sentence keeps showing up underneath it.

It is lonely out here.

This post is for her. And there are a lot of her.

First, the wound.

I will not argue you out of it. What happened, happened. The gossip was real. The cold shoulders were real. The meeting about you that you were not in. The thing done in the name of the Lord that the Lord never asked for. That was real, too.

God did not miss any of it.

Psalm 34:18. “The LORD is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.”

Nigh means near. Close.

Not nigh unto them with perfect attendance. Nigh unto the broken.

The broken heart is the address. He moved in when it broke.

You did not stop being His when you stopped walking through those doors. He followed you to the kitchen sink. He has been there every morning since.

But there is something in 1 Kings 19 I have to show you.

Elijah had just won the biggest showdown of his life. Fire from heaven. Then one threat from Jezebel, and he ran for the wilderness. Sat under a juniper tree and asked God to kill him. Ended up alone in a cave.

And God asked him what he was doing there.

1 Kings 19:10. “And he said, I have been very jealous for the LORD God of hosts: for the children of Israel have forsaken thy covenant, thrown down thine altars, and slain thy prophets with the sword; and I, even I only, am left; and they seek my life, to take it away.”

I only am left.

That is your sentence. Lonely out here. Same prayer, different cave.

God answered with a number.

1 Kings 19:18. “Yet I have left me seven thousand in Israel, all the knees which have not bowed unto Baal, and every mouth which hath not kissed him.”

Seven thousand. Most sermons stop at that verse. Elijah was wrong; God had a remnant, the end.

But here is the part everybody misses.

Elijah never met the seven thousand.

Not one verse shows the introduction. No roll call. No reunion. God never marched them past the cave so he could count.

What God gave him instead was a road and a name.

1 Kings 19:16. “And Jehu the son of Nimshi shalt thou anoint to be king over Israel: and Elisha the son of Shaphat of Abel-meholah shalt thou anoint to be prophet in thy room.”

Go, return on thy way. That was verse 15. Get up. Go back. Anoint Elisha.

One name.

So Elijah went. Found a farmer plowing behind twelve yoke of oxen. Threw his mantle across the man’s shoulders and kept walking.

1 Kings 19:21. “And he returned back from him, and took a yoke of oxen, and slew them, and boiled their flesh with the instruments of the oxen, and gave unto the people, and they did eat. Then he arose, and went after Elijah, and ministered unto him.”

Ministered unto him.

The loneliest prophet in Israel got a brother.

Not seven thousand brothers. One.

The cure for his loneliness was never a headcount. A headcount cannot hand you bread. Seven thousand souls out there somewhere is doctrine. One man walking behind you is company.

And about those seven thousand. They were findable the whole time.

One chapter earlier there was a believer on Ahab’s payroll. His name was Obadiah. He governed the king’s house. He worked in the same palace as Jezebel. The queen who was butchering the prophets of the LORD.

And under that roof, he hid a hundred of them.

1 Kings 18:13. “Was it not told my lord what I did when Jezebel slew the prophets of the LORD, how I hid an hundred men of the LORD’s prophets by fifty in a cave, and fed them with bread and water?”

A hundred men eat every day. Bread does not walk into a cave. Water does not carry itself down. Somebody made that trip. Over and over. A man who would hang if he was caught.

The serious ones existed. Every one of them. They were just hidden.

And notice how Obadiah hid them. By fifty in a cave. Fifty to a cave. Not one to a cave.

Those men heard each other pray in the dark. Somebody broke the bread into pieces. Somebody stayed awake so the others could sleep. The hidden ones were hidden together.

Nobody survived that cave alone.

Hidden is not gone.

You ask where the serious brothers and sisters went. Some of them are asking the same thing about you. Praying at their own kitchen sinks. Wondering why it is so quiet out here.

The caves are full.

Now the part for every woman who was misread at the altar.

Hannah went to the house of the LORD with a broken heart. Poured out her soul. No sound came out. Just her lips moving.

And the priest called her a drunk.

1 Samuel 1:13. “Now Hannah, she spake in her heart; only her lips moved, but her voice was not heard: therefore Eli thought she had been drunken.”

The man of God read her completely wrong. At the altar. In her worst hour.

She answered him plain. A woman of a sorrowful spirit. Not drunk. Pouring out her soul.

And she did not let his blindness cost her the blessing. She stayed. And God gave her Samuel.

I am not telling you to go back where the knife is. Some doors should stay shut.

I am telling you Eli being wrong did not make God deaf.

Which brings up the verse somebody has already swung at you.

Hebrews 10:25. “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”

You have heard it quoted like a truancy notice. Get back in the building. Stop forsaking.

But this verse is not a summons back to the place that hurt you.

The heart of it is three words. Exhorting one another. Somebody to strengthen. Somebody who strengthens you. It is a promise that you were not built to eat alone.

And assembling starts at two. Elijah and Elisha on a dirt road were an assembly. Fifty prophets around bread and water were an assembly. A cave with supper in it was an assembly.

The verse is not an attendance sheet. It is a door. And the door is small.

Because loneliness is not neutral. I have to say this part with love.

Loneliness is patient. It has learned your schedule. It knows what Sunday mornings feel like now. It does not kick the door in. It sets the table for one and calls that peace.

It will wait years if you let it.

The Bible will not bless that ending. Not because you are in trouble. Because God’s own answer to His loneliest prophet was not a feeling. It was a person.

So here is the one thing. Not a program. Not homework. One thing.

Pray the 1 Kings 19 prayer.

Tell Him the truth first, the way Elijah did. All of it. The hurt. The anger. The years.

Then ask Him for one name.

Not a congregation. Not a fresh start at a new church by Friday. One Elisha.

He answered Elijah with a name. He knows the one that belongs to you. She might be two streets over, praying at her own sink. He might be an old voice you have not heard in years.

And when the knock comes, answer the door.

Maybe the mantle lands on you instead. Maybe you are somebody else’s answer to this same prayer. Elisha was just plowing. Obadiah was just going to work.

The LORD is nigh unto the broken heart. He always was.

And the seven thousand are out there. Hidden, not gone.

You only need to meet one.

Adam

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