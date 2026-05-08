Some men cannot say the second word of the Lord’s prayer.

They sit in pews. They open their mouths. They get to Our.

And then the throat closes.

The word that comes next is the word their body has filed under silence. Or fists. Or the empty chair at the breakfast table.

They have a father problem they have never handed to God.

The boy who waited at the window for a man who never came does not become a man who can pray Father without flinching.

The boy whose father drank does not become a man who can pray Father without bracing.

The boy whose father said nothing does not become a man who can pray Father without straining to hear.

The body keeps the ledger.

The body remembers what the mind has forgiven.

When my father and my mother forsake me, then the LORD will take me up. — Psalm 27:10

David wrote that.

David — whose own father did not call him from the field when Samuel came to anoint a king. Jesse lined up seven sons and forgot the eighth. The runt with the harp was so unimportant his own father did not bother to bring him to his own coronation.

The man who became Israel’s greatest king was the boy his father overlooked.

And he wrote: the LORD will take me up.

He is not him.

The Father in heaven is not the father at the window who never came.

He is not the man with the belt or the bottle.

He is not the silence at the table or the empty chair on Christmas morning.

He kept watch over the boy His prophet would not look at.

He has been keeping watch over you.

But you have to hand Him the wound.

You cannot pray Our Father with one hand and clutch the old ledger with the other.

The locked chest will not open until you give Him the key.

Some men spend forty years in the desert refusing to hand it over. They stay angry at the man who left. Angry at the silence. Angry at the chair.

And the word Father stays a stone in their throat.

There is a road home.

It begins by naming the man who broke the word. By handing the broken word to the One who can mend it.

He has been waiting. He is not surprised.

He was there.

He is not him.

If you have read this far, you know which one of these is for you today.

→ The work of taking apart the wound: deadhidden.org

→ Other men handing their wounds over, in real time: faithwall.deadhidden.org

→ The deeper letters from the lower rooms of this work — written for the men who paid for them. Upgrade to paid at the top of this post.

The second word of the Lord’s prayer is the work of a lifetime.

Begin it tonight.

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