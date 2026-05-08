The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul S's avatar
Paul S
3hEdited

Stellar post. As a fatherless youth, I wandered aimlessly throughout my adolescence. I KNEW I needed DISCIPLINE and joined the US Army...then I joined the Army of The Lord and received DISCIPLESHIP! Not a perfect man, but headed in the right direction. Thanks for not leaving men behind...

Reply
Share
1 reply by Biblical Man
Christopher's avatar
Christopher
3h

Thank you for this✝️ 🙏🏼 💪🏼

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Johnson · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture