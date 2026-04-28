The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Lila's avatar
Lila
2m

Amen and Amen!!

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1 reply by Biblical Man
Claudia Pennisi's avatar
Claudia Pennisi
4m

Adam, I think that the birds have a lot to teach us.

Let's look at the birds..

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