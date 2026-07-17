The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Faithful Recovery's avatar
Faithful Recovery
2h

A few years ago for our 35th anniversary, my husband and I went to a silent Christian retreat. For four days we attended mass (the only time speech was permitted), prayed, read Scripture, and communed with the beautiful landscape all around us. It was one of the most peaceful and spiritual experiences I’ve ever had. I try to continue it every morning for an hour before beginning my day. It’s a small thing that sets the stage for my entire day. The peace I find in those moments spills over into every area of my day and nothing I encounter diminishes His peaceful presence within me.

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