My two daughters come home from Bible camp in Idaho today. All five of our children have now had that week. Christie and I call it a huge blessing. For one week, God, the Bible, prayer, and personal devotional time take center stage.

Do not picture a monastery. Camp is camp. There are games and skits and good food. There is singing around a campfire. Counselors and pastors are in the middle of it. The sacred and the ordinary share the same week, and that is not a flaw. It is part of the point. God is not cramped by joy. He is the author of it.

Here is what I have watched over the years. Something happens at a week like that, and not only to the campers. It happens to counselors. It happens to pastors. Take people out of their normal routines and center their days on God, Scripture, prayer, and devotion, and things start to move. Nobody starves. Nobody sleeps on a stone. But everybody steps out of ordinary life for a while, and ordinary life is the thing that muffles us.

I live in the American West. I read history, and I hold a deep respect for the traditional cultures of this land, the Lakota most of all. Over the years I have spoken with elders who undertook traditional quests. Their words are not mine to print. The public record is plain enough, and worth sitting with.

The Lakota have a rite called Haŋbléčeyapi, “Crying for a Vision.” The Aktá Lakota Museum describes it plainly. A seeker goes out under a holy man’s guidance to an isolated hill. He stays one to four days with a blanket and a pipe. No food. No water. He prays for a vision. The National Park Service describes Lakota vision quests as intense prayer involving preparation, fasting, purification, and solitude. This was no hobby. It cost the seeker something.

It was not fringe, either. In June of 1876, at the Sun Dance at Deer Medicine Rocks, Sitting Bull saw soldiers falling into his camp, a vision of victory over the blue coats. Weeks later, Custer and the Seventh Cavalry rode into the Little Bighorn. Notice how that vision came. Not by accident. At a ceremony, on purpose, at cost.

Now the line I will not blur. A Lakota ceremony is not Christian prayer. Bible camp is not a Lakota rite. These practices are not the same, and respect means saying so out loud. I will not borrow a sacred ceremony to dress up a sermon. The analogy is structural only: withdrawal, discipline, sacred intention, attentiveness. For the Christian, the authority is never a vision. It is the Word of God and prayer. John said it straight: “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.” (1 John 4:1) We do not chase experiences. We seek God where He has promised to be found.

What do I take from all this? Modern Christians have neglected something our faith used to practice: deliberate pilgrimage. I do not mean a vacation with a Bible in the suitcase. I mean leaving ordinary life on purpose. Accepting uncertainty and discomfort. Quieting the appetites of the body for a set time. Seeking God through Scripture and prayer with nothing else on the agenda. The writer to the Hebrews says believers confessed that they were “strangers and pilgrims on the earth.” (Hebrews 11:13) Strangers, because this world was not home. Pilgrims, because they were going somewhere, and they went on foot.

Youth Bible camp is a small echo of that pattern. Not an equivalent. An echo. The kids leave their normal routines. The week centers on God, Scripture, prayer, and devotion. Nobody fasts. The kitchen does brisk business. But the shape is there. Step out. Set apart. Pay attention. And the fruit is real. The pattern works on adults as much as on kids. We just stopped scheduling it for ourselves.

So here is the confession, and it belongs to most of us. We wait to feel ready. We keep our faith comfortable. We treat discomfort as a malfunction and call the comfortable life wisdom. We plan to seek God with real intention when things slow down, and things never slow down. I am not preaching down at you. That tendency is mine as much as anyone’s.

We even wait for someone to come fetch us. We wait for Gandalf to scratch a mark on the door. We wait for Evangelist. In Bunyan’s story, Evangelist finds Christian distressed in the fields and points him across a wide field toward a wicket gate. He does not carry him there. He points. The walking is the pilgrim’s own. We wait for a wardrobe to open into another world, as though the door to seeking God were hidden in someone else’s furniture. Bilbo said it plain: “It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out of your door.” Step onto the road, he warned, and there is no telling where you will end up. Dangerous, yes. But the road is already at the door.

Now the question, and I mean it as a challenge. Should pilgrimage become a regular Christian practice? Not a once-in-a-lifetime trip. A practice. You do not need to buy anything to begin. But I am asking you to plan something small. Take a day. Walk a trail with a Bible and no headphones. Find a cabin for a night. Sit in a quiet church when no one else is there. Or take one morning with the phone off, the Bible open, and prayer doing the work. Leave the ordinary on purpose, for a set time, and seek God in His Word. My girls come home today. They did not wait for Gandalf. Neither should we.

BEGIN YOUR SCRIPTURE PILGRIMAGE

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