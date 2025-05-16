They bake sourdough.

They wear linen.

They quote Titus 2 in cursive fonts.

And they’re everywhere.

Tradwife influencers.

The “based” women of social media.

Calling other women to homemaking, submission, and anti-feminism.

But let me say this plainly:

Just because a woman says “submit,” doesn’t mean she’s submitted.

We’re witnessing a new breed of content creator…