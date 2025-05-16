The Rise of the Cloutwife: Why Influencer Femininity Isn’t Biblical Womanhood
Submission isn’t a podcast aesthetic. It’s a life laid down.
They bake sourdough.
They wear linen.
They quote Titus 2 in cursive fonts.
And they’re everywhere.
Tradwife influencers.
The “based” women of social media.
Calling other women to homemaking, submission, and anti-feminism.
But let me say this plainly:
Just because a woman says “submit,” doesn’t mean she’s submitted.
We’re witnessing a new breed of content creator…