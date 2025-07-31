The Real Crisis: It’s Not About Jeans, It’s About Lost Men
"Her lips drip honey in your DMs. Her code is smooth as oil. But her end is bitter… and leads straight to digital death.” (Proverbs 5:3-5, KJV, paraphrased)
Read this before you scroll, because what follows may either break your heart or wake your spirit from the grave.
100,000,000 men now bow to AI “companions.”
The average user spends 15 hours a day locked in synthetic intimacy.
The “premium” lost are paying $500/month for a lie—and their soul.
These are not girlfriends. These are digital succubi—engineered t…