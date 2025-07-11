The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Christine's avatar
Christine
Jul 11, 2025

Thank you for your wisdom, courage and strength. This message is VERY important and I am sharing it with everyone that I know.

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Viki's avatar
Viki
Jul 11, 2025Edited

My earlier perceptions of “the Beast”is being redefined almost daily.

Pretty sure beastiality gets normalized next as most people love fur babies more than children. We see fewer and fewer kids at parks and more men and women of child-bearing age walking their well-coiffed pets.

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