Everybody argues about who built the pyramids.

Aliens. Slaves. Advanced civilizations. Ancient astronaut theorists. The History Channel runs a loop on it.

Nobody asks the right question.

They weren’t asking WHO.

They should’ve been asking WHAT.

What were the pyramids copying?

The Shape Nobody Told You About

Open your Bible. Not a commentary. Not a podcast. The Book.

The universe has three heavens. Atmosphere. Space. Throne room. Frozen sea between the second and third.

But here’s what I didn’t tell you.

The universe isn’t a sphere.

It’s a mountain.

Mount Zion.

“But ye are come unto mount Sion, and unto the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to an innumerable company of angels.” (Hebrews 12:22)

The heavenly city isn’t floating in a cloud somewhere. It sits on a mountain, the mountain. The original one. The one everything else is modeled after.

And that mountain has a shape your Bible gives you.

The Dimensions That Change Everything

Revelation 21:16 gives us the measurements of the New Jerusalem:

“And the city lieth foursquare, and the length is as large as the breadth: and he measured the city with the reed, twelve thousand furlongs. The length and the breadth and the height of it are equal.”

Length. Breadth. Height. All equal.

Every seminary professor on earth reads that and says “cube.”

But the city is called Mount Zion.

Mountains aren’t cubes.

Mountains are pyramids.

A pyramid has equal base length, base breadth, and height. Same dimensions. Same verse. Different shape, because the name tells you the shape. It’s a MOUNT. Always has been.

And God sits at the top.

“Beautiful for situation, the joy of the whole earth, is mount Zion, on the sides of the north, the city of the great King.” (Psalm 48:2)

The sides of the north. Not the center of nothing. Not floating in abstract heaven. A specific location. A specific direction. North. A mountain with sides, angled faces rising to a peak where the throne sits.

Picture it. A pyramid-mountain so massive it contains a city twelve thousand furlongs wide. That’s roughly 1,400 miles. Larger than the distance from New York to Dallas. Rising to a peak. God’s throne at the summit.

That’s Mount Zion.

That’s the shape of everything.

Lucifer Knew the Address

Here’s where it gets dangerous.

“For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north.” (Isaiah 14:13)

Lucifer didn’t say “I want to go to heaven.” He gave specific coordinates.

The mount of the congregation. In the sides of the north.

Same mountain. Same location. Same Psalm 48:2 address.

He knew. He’d been there. He walked in the garden of God on that mountain (Ezekiel 28:13-14). He was the anointed covering cherub. He saw the peak. He saw the throne. He saw the shape of God’s mountain from the inside, because he lived on it.

Then he fell.

And when he hit the earth, he remembered what it looked like.

The Counterfeit Mountains

Now look at Giza.

Three pyramids. Aligned to true north. Star shafts pointing to Orion’s belt. The Great Pyramid built with precision that modern engineers still can’t fully explain: 2.3 million blocks, some weighing 80 tons, fitted to within a fraction of an inch.

For 4,500 years people have argued: how did they build this?

Wrong question.

Why did they build a mountain?

Because someone told them what God’s mountain looked like. Someone who’d seen it. Someone who fell from it.

“And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born unto them, That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.” (Genesis 6:1-2)

The sons of God, fallen angels, came to earth. They brought knowledge. They brought technology. And they brought memory. Memory of what the third heaven looked like from the inside.

The pyramids aren’t tombs. They’re blueprints. Counterfeit mountains built by fallen beings who remembered the original.

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Babel Was the Same Play

“And they said, Go to, let us build us a city and a tower, whose top may reach unto heaven; and let us make us a name, lest we be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole earth.” (Genesis 11:4)

A tower whose top may reach unto heaven.

Not metaphor. Architecture.

Nimrod’s ziggurat was a step pyramid. Same shape. Same ambition. Same rebellion. They weren’t building upward out of pride alone. They were building toward something specific. The mount of the congregation. The sides of the north.

They knew the shape. They knew the direction. They knew what they were aiming at.

God came down and scattered them. Not because a brick tower threatened heaven. Because the knowledge behind it threatened the order. Fallen beings teaching men to storm the mountain.

Same sin as Lucifer. Same shape. Same direction. Different century.

The Pattern You Can’t Unsee

Once you see it, it’s everywhere.

Every ancient civilization built pyramids. Egypt. Mesopotamia. Mesoamerica. China. Indonesia. Cultures that never met. Oceans apart. Thousands of years apart. Same shape.

The standard explanation: “Independent invention. Pyramids are just the easiest large shape to stack.”

The biblical explanation: Fallen angels scattered at Babel took the same memory to every corner of the earth. The template didn’t survive because it’s structurally simple. It survived because the beings who carried it had seen the original.

Every pyramid on this planet is a counterfeit Mount Zion.

Every ziggurat is a rebel’s staircase.

Every ancient “star alignment” is a fallen angel pointing his disciples at the sides of the north.

What NASA Sees vs. What Moses Knew

Modern cosmology tells you the universe is a sphere. Expanding. No center. No direction. No up or down.

Moses would’ve laughed.

The Bible gives you a universe with a top and bottom. A mountain at the peak. A frozen sea between the second and third heavens. A throne at the summit. A specific direction. North.

The James Webb telescope is pointed at the second heaven trying to photograph the edge. But the edge isn’t at the horizon. It’s above you. The frozen sea. The firmament. The barrier between space and the throne room.

“Hast thou with him spread out the sky, which is strong, and as a molten looking glass?” (Job 37:18)

Strong. Like a molten looking glass. The barrier is solid. You can’t telescope past it. You can’t rocket through it.

Every dollar NASA spends is trying to see the ceiling from below.

Moses drew the floor plan for free.

The Veil, The Mountain, and Your Access

The Tabernacle was a scale model of the mountain. Outer Court: earth. Holy Place: the cosmos. Holy of Holies: the throne at the peak.

The veil between the Holy Place and the Holy of Holies was the frozen sea. The barrier. The firmament. The crystal that Ezekiel saw stretched above the living creatures.

When Christ died, that veil tore. Top to bottom.

That wasn’t a curtain ripping. That was the mountainside cracking open. The barrier between you and the summit breached by blood.

“Having therefore, brethren, boldness to enter into the holiest by the blood of Jesus, by a new and living way, which he hath consecrated for us, through the veil, that is to say, his flesh.” (Hebrews 10:19-20)

Lucifer tried to storm the mountain by force.

The builders at Babel tried to reach it with bricks.

The Egyptians tried to copy it with stone.

Every attempt failed.

Then God tore the veil Himself. From the top. Not from the bottom. No man could reach it, so God reached down.

You have access to the peak of the mountain that Lucifer was cast from. That the pyramids point toward. That Nimrod tried to reach. That every fallen angel remembers and every ancient civilization tried to rebuild.

And it cost you nothing.

It cost Him everything.

This is part of the Three Heavens series. Paid subscribers get every installment plus the deep dives I don’t publish publicly. If this is feeding you, support the work. Subscribe now.

Why This Matters Right Now

Because you’re going to scroll past this and open the news.

The White House just declassified the UFO files. The whole world is asking “what’s out there?”

Scripture already told you.

A mountain. A frozen sea. A throne. And a God who split the barrier with His own body so you wouldn’t have to build a tower to reach Him.

The pyramids are still standing in the desert. Nimrod’s bricks are dust. Lucifer is still falling.

And the way is still open.

“Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16)

Boldly. Up the mountain. Through the torn veil. Past the frozen sea. Straight to the throne.

No pyramid required.

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