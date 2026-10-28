The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

7 Comments

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Darren Badillo's avatar
Darren Badillo
15h

Very interesting! In all my 62yrs, I've never looked at it in that perspective! Now I've got something to look into!

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Alan Haggard's avatar
Alan Haggard
15h

I like the idea better than a Borg structure! It makes sense. Of course, it will be way more amazing!

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