The world did not make you a soft man. The world is honest about what it wants from you. The pulpit is where you learned the lies, because they came wrapped in a verse with the second half cut off. “Quit you like men, be strong.” (1 Corinthians 16:13). They never finished reading it to you. Here are six.

“A real man is gentle.” True, and twisted. They turned gentle into passive. They never mention the morning Christ braided a whip and cleared the temple by hand. Gentle is power under command. It is not a man who will not raise his voice while the wolves are already in the room. “Servant leadership.” Half a sentence preached as a whole one. They love the servant and bury the leader. A man who only serves and never leads is just absent with extra steps and a better excuse. “Let go and let God.” Passivity in a Sunday suit. God told you to stand, to watch, to be strong. He never once told a man to go limp and call it faith. “Provide and you have done your part.” A paycheck is not a covering. Your children do not need more of your money. They need a father who opens the Book at the table while they watch. “Do not judge.” Ripped clean out of its own chapter. The same Lord said to judge righteous judgment. They cut the verse in half so you would stop discerning the men teaching your own family. “Vulnerability is strength.” They sold you a man who leaks every feeling and leads nothing. Confess your sin, yes. Then get up. The strength was never the leaking. It was the confession and the rebuilding that came after.

Every one of these survives for the same reason. You let a man read the verse to you instead of reading it yourself. Stop.

I put the eleven passages they fight over most in one place. Every view on the table, then the verdict straight from the Bible, so no man gets to hand you half of it again.

Read It For Yourself

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P.S. These go out free for three days, then they live behind the wall with the rest. If you want the whole shelf, the door is open.