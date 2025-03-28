Share

THE NEW HOLY HEIST

In any other industry, we'd call it fraud. In the modern church? It's called "favor."

A generation of preachers now runs the pulpit like a Ponzi scheme. Except instead of crypto, they peddle miracles.

They tell you to sow a "seed" so God can send a "harvest." They call your poverty a mindset. They call their luxury God's blessing.

But Scr…