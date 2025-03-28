THE PROSPERITY CON: HOW JESUS BECAME YOUR PERSONAL ATM
The unholy trinity of cash, Christ, and corruption that's sending millions to Hell with a receipt
THE NEW HOLY HEIST
In any other industry, we'd call it fraud. In the modern church? It's called "favor."
A generation of preachers now runs the pulpit like a Ponzi scheme. Except instead of crypto, they peddle miracles.
They tell you to sow a "seed" so God can send a "harvest." They call your poverty a mindset. They call their luxury God's blessing.
But Scr…