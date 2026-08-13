Somebody made you doubt you were saved as a child.

Maybe it happened years later.

Your Bible stayed closed too long. Prayer became something you did over supper, if you remembered. You knew exactly where the sin lived because you kept feeding it.

Then somebody heard your story and looked backward.

You were too young.

You did not understand enough.

Salvation could not have come that easy.

So the child you were went on trial for the adult you became.

I see this quite a bit.

People poo-poo children getting saved.

A child can repeat words, they say. A child can cry because adults are watching. A child can leave church with a date written inside a Bible. That child can still be lost.

That is true.

Adults do it too.

A grown man or woman can repeat a prayer without believing one word. The mouth moves. The heart never does.

A prayer is not magic.

But a false profession does not cancel every true conversion that happened young.

That is where this conversation keeps going wrong.

A man named Nick wrote about being seven years old in a Baptist church. He was told to pray a prayer. He believed he was saved until he was twenty-one.

He says the Holy Spirit drew him through Scripture. He repented, believed the gospel, and was saved.

I do not dispute his testimony.

If Nick says he was not saved at seven, I will not argue.

But Nick’s testimony can only tell us when Nick was saved.

It cannot tell us when your child can be saved.

A testimony describes what happened to one person. It does not get to edit a promise God made to whosoever.

“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” Romans 10:13

Whosoever is not a difficult word.

It does not mean every adult.

It does not mean everyone old enough to explain sanctification.

It does not mean everyone who remembers a date and a preacher. It does not demand a clean record afterward.

It means whosoever.

That includes a seven-year-old.

The prayer is not the Saviour. Christ is.

If an adult feeds a child words they do not believe, no life enters. A sentence came out. That is all.

Writing the date inside a Bible does not make them born again.

But the cure for an empty prayer is not a harder gospel.

Give the child the gospel plain.

Christ died for our sins. He was buried. He rose again. The boy or girl who believes the gospel can call upon him.

The call is not payment.

It is the voice of faith.

How much must a child understand?

Enough to know sin is real.

Enough to know it is theirs.

Enough to know Christ died and rose again.

Enough to trust him.

We keep acting as if salvation requires an adult vocabulary. It does not.

Plenty of grown people cannot explain every doctrine surrounding salvation. They knew they were lost. They believed Christ could save them.

Then we turn around and demand more from a child.

We call the gospel simple until a child believes it.

Then simple starts making us nervous.

That nervousness has created two bad answers.

One answer tells every child who repeated a prayer that they are saved. No questions. No gospel. No belief. Just words, a raised hand, and a date in the front of a Bible.

That is empty-prayerism.

The other answer waits twenty years.

It finds a ruined walk and declares the child was never saved. Real salvation would have produced a cleaner adult, they say.

That is works sneaking back through the kitchen door.

“Easy-believism” is often legalism looking for a back way into grace. Works were thrown out of the front door. So we inspect fruit until we can bill the sinner for salvation afterward.

Grace is not a down payment.

God does not invoice you for the rest.

Fruit matters.

Obedience matters.

Righteousness matters.

A walk with God matters.

But the order matters too.

Fruit comes from life. It does not purchase life.

Some people prayed young and never believed.

Others were saved young and never learned to walk with God.

They did not abide. Their Bible closed. Their prayers stopped. Sin took up space and stayed there.

That is not light.

A dead walk wrecks homes. It starves marriages. Children watch somebody claim Christ while living like he never rose. They learn every rotten lesson from it.

That should grieve us.

It should bring correction, repentance, and a return to Christ.

But that does not permit us to travel backward. Works do not get added to the gospel afterward.

Abiding in Christ is the key.

Not trusting a prayer.

Not trusting fruit.

Christ.

The legalist trusts his fruit.

The empty professor trusts his prayer.

The believer trusts Christ.

If your childhood prayer was only words, stop defending the words. Come to Christ.

If you trusted Christ, twenty dry years cannot bully God’s promise.

Return.

Open the Bible.

Pray again.

Abide in Christ and bear fruit unto righteousness.

But do not confuse the fruit with the root.

One man’s later conversion cannot cancel a child’s simple faith.

The gospel is simple enough for a child.

Proud adults keep trying to make it harder.

How old were you when you trusted Christ?

Did somebody later make you doubt it counted?

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