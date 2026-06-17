The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kath G's avatar
Kath G
2h

🎶 Thy WORD is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path 🎵

Thanks for your consistent encouragement with the Word and in the Word!

Reply
Share
Isaiah 6:4's avatar
Isaiah 6:4
1h

Back in 2007 I worked at a landscaping supply company American Stone. There was a Catholic a Mormon and atheist and me working there sounds like the beginning of a joke doesn’t it? Well lots went on at that job. The Catholic was the boss and he let me pass out tracks and talk about Jesus. We had lots of discussions. I always witness to the atheist, which is saved now I believe I don’t know if it had anything to do with me talking to him, but he believes in Jesus now. But the Mormon used to tell me my version of the Bible wasn’t correct and then I was using KJV. He said the Bible is only correct if you have the right version, his Mormon version. And he used to wear his funny underwear, even though it was 100° in Texas. They think because they are morally upright that they are better than everyone else for so many reasons and yes that we are all going to hell.

I searched out the Mormon book on the Internet and requested one so I could get a couple of missionaries come to my door so I could tell them the real gospel. Lol. They stayed for about a half hour and I kept coming at them with real scripture and real knowledge of the truth. They said they had to go and they would come back if I wanted them too and I said yes, but they never came back.

Thank you, Adam for this article. It’s really good. I had no idea. Sometimes I get my news and unlikely places and I appreciate your commentary, using the word of God and giving us truth.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Johnson · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture