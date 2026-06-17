Pete Hegseth cut the military’s approved religions list from 231 to 31.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was not on the list.

A Mormon senator named Mike Lee filmed a response.

He stood in a suit and told the camera what Mormons believe. He said it gently. He said it like a man reading a hymn.

Every sentence was a trapdoor.

That is not a metaphor. I am going to walk you through the sentences. You will see the doors. Then you will see why your Bible open in your lap this weekend is not optional.

Twenty years ago, a Mormon on a bike would have told you he was not a Christian.

That is not me being unkind. That is their history.

Apostle Bruce McConkie wrote that Mormonism is indistinguishable from “pure Christianity” but is not the Christianity of the modern churches. Meaning yours. Meaning mine.

Apostle Orson Pratt wrote that both Catholics and Protestants are “nothing less than the whore of Babylon.”

President John Taylor was asked what the Christian world knows about God. He answered in one word. Nothing.

President Gordon Hinckley was asked if Mormons are Christians. He said the traditional Christ is not the Christ he speaks of.

Ezra Taft Benson said there is only one church on earth with the authority to administer the ordinance of salvation.

Joseph Smith started the whole thing by saying an angel told him no denomination was good enough and every creed was an abomination in God’s sight.

For one hundred and ninety years, they have said you are the apostate.

This month, they put a senator in front of a camera to tell you they are just like you.

The senator was lying. The history is the proof.

Now the video.

He says, “We believe in God the eternal Father, in his Son Jesus Christ, and in the Holy Ghost.”

Read that sentence again. Eternal is attached only to the Father.

In Mormon doctrine, the Son and the Holy Ghost are not eternal. They had a beginning. The Father did not.

One word. Quiet. Deliberate.

He says, “Three distinct persons united as one in purpose and love.”

The Bible does not say purpose. The Bible says one.

“I and my Father are one.” — John 10:30

Not one in purpose. One.

The Jews picked up stones the next verse because they understood what He said. Mike Lee in 2026 needs you not to understand it.

He says, “There is no other name under heaven by which we can be saved.”

The verse says must.

“For there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” — Acts 4:12

Can leaves a door open. Must nails the door shut.

Mormon doctrine teaches you are saved by grace after all you can do. They needed can. So they used can.

A single verb. Most readers will never catch it.

He says, “The earliest Christians saw the Father and the Son as separate embodied beings.”

The earliest Christians wrote the Bible. The Bible says God is a Spirit.

“God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.” — John 4:24

Embodied means a body. Mormons teach the Father has a body of flesh and bones. The Bible says He is a Spirit.

You do not have to win a council debate. You have to find the verse.

He quotes Irenaeus and Athanasius. He says they taught that man can grow up to become God.

He is right that they used the sentence. He is lying about what they meant.

The early fathers were describing sanctification. The slow shaping of a believer into the image of Christ.

“But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.” — 2 Corinthians 3:18

Mormons teach you become a literal god of your own planet. That is not what Athanasius said. That is what Joseph Smith said.

When you do not know the verse, the senator wins.

That is the trick across the whole video.

He is not lying with claims. He is lying with prepositions. With verbs. With one missing word in a famous verse.

Modern Christianity trained you to read a devotional thought about a verse.

Mormon missionaries are trained to read the verse.

They will outread you at your own front door.

Pete Hegseth drew the line this month.

A secular government cut the LDS church off the approved list because the secular government could see what the modern church will not say out loud.

That is the indictment.

Not them. Us.

The Pentagon does not care about your soul. The Pentagon read the doctrine and drew the line.

We have refused to read the Book and draw the same line.

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I drove a garbage truck for ten years.

I read my Bible plain. No seminary. No Greek. No commentary stack.

I caught Mike Lee’s video on the first listen because the verbs were wrong.

That is the whole skill. Read the Book straight through. Read it with a pen. Read it without the machine on your phone quietly swapping your translation while you study.

The Plain Bible Manual 2.0 is the manual I wish someone had handed me at fifteen.

Worksheets that put a pen in your hand. Scripture-Safe AI prompts that hold the machine to your King James. Lifetime updates. Rebuilt cover to cover this month.

The manual is $19.

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“To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.” — Isaiah 8:20

The next Mormon on your timeline is going to call himself a Christian.

The next one after that is going to call you the heretic.

You will not win the argument with a hashtag.

You will win it the same way every reader for two thousand years has won it. Open the Book. Find the verse. Read the verb.

This weekend.

— Adam

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P.S. Already own the original Plain Bible Manual? Your 2.0 update is free. The same link routes you to the free download and the $15 add-on tools.