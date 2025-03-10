THE PARABLE THAT SECRETLY EXPOSES YOUR SPIRITUAL HYPOCRISY
You've been reading the Prodigal Son story your entire Christian life, feeling smugly superior to that wayward brother while completely missing that Jesus was actually talking about YOU.
Every Sunday School teacher, every pastor, and every "mature Christian" who piously recounts this parable makes the same fatal mistake. They cast themselves as the returning prodigal – the repentant sinner embraced by the Father's mercy.
What nauseating spiritual delusion.
If you've been in church more than fifteen minute…