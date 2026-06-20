You read the soft one. “Under My Roof.” Blake, the arrows, the temperature of the house. Every word of it true.

This is the version I bit my tongue on.

The roof’s full this weekend. My boy came home and brought his own, little Blake, who spent the first year of his life hooked to oxygen. Three generations under one roof for Father’s Day.

And this morning I did the math every father eventually does. Not what I meant to teach them. What actually got through.

So here’s the question your Father’s Day card won’t ask:

When’s the last time your kids actually saw you open the Bible?

Not “talk about God.” Not buy them a study Bible you’ve never cracked yourself. Saw you. Sit down. Open the Book. With your own two hands.

Yeah. That’s what I freaking thought.

Your kid will not remember your doctrine. He’ll remember the temperature of the house. And right now the temperature of your house is a TV at full volume, a Bible closed on the side table, and Dad face-down in the recliner with his mouth open.

You’ll get a tie tomorrow. A mug. Some grill tongs. A “#1 Dad” shirt that’s a rag by July.

And you’ll wear the title like you earned it.

But you don’t lead a house with a barbecue and a fantasy draft, big guy. Scripture calls your kids arrows. Right now, you’re firing them into the world with no point on the end and no clue where they’re aimed.

“As for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.” (Joshua 24:15)

That’s not a sign you hang in the kitchen. That’s a job. YOUR job. And you’ve been subcontracting your kids’ souls to a screen and a chatbot that’s never bled a day in its life.

A father doesn’t have to be impressive. He just has to open the Book.

Problem is, your house is loud as hell. Kids screaming, dishes stacked, three phones buzzing, somebody crying, somebody asking what’s for dinner. Cracking open the Bible in that mess feels impossible.

So I pulled everything onto one shelf for you.

The Father’s Day Household Shelf. The studies. The reading plans. The tools to actually read scripture with your family in a loud, busy, full house, no seminary degree required.

$197. And it comes down Sunday night. Not “extended.” Gone.

If this work has kept the Book open in your house, this is how you carry it forward and keep it open in somebody else’s.

👉 https://deadhidden.org/store/fathers-day-household-shelf

The roof’s full this morning. That’s not an interruption. That’s the whole job.

Stop being a tenant in your own house. Lead it.

— Adam

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P.S. You’ve got till tomorrow night. Sunday, lights out, the shelf’s gone, and you’re back to “I’ll start reading with the kids next week.” Same thing you told them last Father’s Day. $197. Open the Book. 👉

P.P.S. And if you’re the wife reading this with your jaw tight because the man won’t — forward it to him. Or just buy the shelf, put it in his hands, and call it his gift. Somebody in that house has to keep the Book open. Might as well be the one who already gets it.