The Olympic Blasphemy: A Reflection of Our Own Sinfulness
How the 2024 Paris Olympics' Pagan Spectacle Exposes the Hypocrisy of Christian Outrage
The 2024 Paris Olympics' opening ceremony sparked outrage among Christians worldwide. Drag queens and LGBTQ+ characters reenacting the Last Supper, followed by a beheaded Marie Antoinette introducing a death metal performance, left many feeling blasphemous and offended. But should we really be surprised?
The Pagan Origins of the Olympics
The Olympic Games…