They dumped a fortune into Supergirl this summer. Every theater in the country got hit with it. The suit, the effects, the marketing blitz. It opened to about thirty-seven million and limped to sixty-eight million worldwide. A flop.

The next weekend, a small movie called Young Washington opened. Made for around thirty million, a fraction of the other one, telling the story of a young man being forged into a leader. It opened right next to Supergirl and nearly matched it, on a budget that would not have covered the big one’s craft services.

The audience is not confused. They are done. Done with the bloated spectacle, done with the forced message, done with the empty costume. The story that carries weight is the real one. A man being made into a man.

Let me tell you what the suits won’t admit out loud. There is no such thing as a female superhero. Not because a woman is less. Because it is a myth. It is fiction. And fiction only works on the screen. It does not work in the world you actually have to live in.

Go back to the beginning. The serpent did not come to the man first. He came to the woman. “Yea, hath God said?” That was his opening line. And then he offered her the exact thing every one of these movies offers now. The Bible says she saw that the tree was “good for food, and that it was pleasant to the eyes, and a tree to be desired to make one wise.” Pleasant to the eyes. Power to be had. Wisdom on her own terms, outside the order God set.

And when the judgment came, God told her, “Thy desire shall be to thy husband, and he shall rule over thee.” That desire is the whole war. It is the reach for a throne that was never hers to take.

None of this is new. It only wears new costumes. Feminism did not invent the impulse; it just marketed it. It took the woman and sold her the lie that she becomes great by becoming the man. So now every screen has to show you a woman flying, a woman throwing the punches, a woman running into the fire while the men stand back and clap. And you are told this is progress.

So who is the real female hero? She was never on the screen. She is the mother. She is the wife. She is the life-giver. When a nation is dying, the bravest thing a woman can do is not pick up a sword. It is to give life. Every nation in decline in history has had to beg its women to become mothers again because the culture had already taught them to despise it.

And do not think this is only about the clinic. We stand against abortion, and we should. But a lot of us live lives that abort something, too. We abort the order God is forming in us, because we do not like that He set one. We want the man and the woman to be interchangeable, and we call it freedom. The Bible calls it a curse, and it names it plainly. “As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them.” That is not a slogan. That is the diagnosis of a nation under judgment.

And whose fault is it? The man’s. The throne sat empty because men would not sit in it. They would not take the reins, or they never learned how, so the job got handed to whoever would grab it. The woman doing a man’s arc on screen is not the problem. She is the proof. Proof that the men did not show up.

Somebody will say, I have seen a woman do it. Sure. There are videos of it and videos against it. There are exceptions in every direction. But an exception is not an order. And here is the whole sickness in one line.

Because it is not an order, we have a disorder.

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If this cut something loose in you, start here. The Submission Fraud breaks down the order God actually set for the home, and why the world works so hard to sell you the counterfeit. It is free.

Read The Submission Fraud → https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/ozuoy

And if you are a woman building a home next to a man still learning to lead, Christie wrote the shelf for you. Her Biblical Womanhood Collection is here → https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/bw-collection-one-july4

P.S. If these words are worth something to you and you want to help keep them coming, you can do that here: https://buymeacoffee.com/biblical

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