The Most Dangerous Misquoted Bible Verse in History (And Why You're Probably Using It Wrong)
A bizarre story about how we judge everything except what the Bible commanded us to judge
Here's a thing about human nature:
We'll spend 45 minutes judging a stranger's parking job, then misquote "Judge not, that ye be not judged" when someone mentions sin.
It's fascinating, really.
Watch how it works:
Someone posts their lunch? We judge the plating.
Someone shares their workout? We judge the form.
Someone preaches a sermon? We judge the delivery.
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