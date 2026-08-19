The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Susan G's avatar
Susan G
2h

Well said. We should say a prayer for her and leave judgment to the Almighty.

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Hobie82's avatar
Hobie82
1h

Every Christian should say (to himself / herself) - "I am the worst of sinners". Because it is true.

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