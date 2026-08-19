She is a monster. That part is settled. The comments settled it by lunch.

A mother is on trial in the deaths of her three children and the whole country has pulled up a chair. The word monster is doing a lot of work this week. It is worth asking what work.

A monster is the most useful thing a crowd can find. Because a monster means we are not one.

I am not defending her. I am not arguing the diagnosis either. Postpartum psychosis is real and I said so eleven days ago, standing in my own backyard, when a young mother in Mandan did the unthinkable on South Frontier Trail. That has not moved.

This is about the rest of us.

We have gotten very good at the public crucifixion. Find the worst person in the news, nail them up where everyone can see, say the terrible things, collect the agreement. And the whole time, in the dark of our own houses, we are carrying thoughts we would not say out loud at gunpoint. The stuff we watch. The stuff we click. The stuff we cheer for. We flay her in public so nobody checks our pockets.

There is a moment in Les Miserables that does the thing we refuse to do. Valjean, the convict, has stolen silver from the only man who treated him like a person. And instead of running, he stops, and he looks straight down into himself.

"I am reaching, but I fall.

And the night is closing in.

And I stare into the void,

To the whirlpool of my sin."

That is the staring the West has forgotten how to do. We do not look into the void anymore. We look into other people's.

Valjean stares in and comes out reborn, because one old bishop bought his soul back with candlesticks. Same melody, later in the play, another man named Javert stares into the same void and does not come back. The difference between the two men was never the darkness. It was whether anybody had bought them out of it.

A video crossed my feed the other night. A man on a sidewalk, swinging at strangers. He put a woman on the concrete and she did not get up. A jogger saw it, and ran, and reached a car at the curb, and pulled the handle.

Locked.

She begged through the window. They shook their heads. No for me, dog.

The comments under that video went exactly where comments go. Race. Immigration. Law and order. Thousands of people, fluent in judgment.

Almost nobody asked the only question that matters.

Where were the men?

Nobody walking toward her. Nobody coming over the fence. A street full of people and the fastest survival plan on that block was a locked car door.

I live in North Dakota. There is still a code out here, mostly unwritten, and it says a man moves toward the scream. It is fading. I watch it fade a little more every year. But it is not dead yet, and I know men who keep it.

You can see where it came from if you watch 1923. Jacob Dutton catches the men who shot at his family and he hangs them. Horses, ropes, a tree. One of them asks the obvious question, whether Dutton is really going to kill them, and Dutton's answer has no heat in it at all. He tells his nephew afterward: you give a man enough time, he will figure his way out of anything. I figure a few will make it. I hope a few do. It depends on the loyalty of their horse. Then he says why he gave them any chance at all: he wanted the ones who lived to tell the world what happens when you cross into another man's family.

That is a hard code and I am not selling it whole. But notice what it believed. It believed evil was real. It believed consequences were real. And it believed a man stood between the two with his own body, in person, not in a comment section.

We have flipped it. We are gentle with ourselves and savage with strangers. The code died and in its place we built the pile-on, which is just a hanging where nobody has to hold the rope.

Here is what the Book says about all of us, and I am inside the pronoun.

"Whosoever hateth his brother is a murderer." 1 John 3:15.

You read that right. Most of us have not killed our children. Most of us have murdered all week anyway. In the heart. At the spouse. At the kids. At the stranger on the screen. By heaven's ledger the body count in this country is not two mothers in the news. It is a hundred million of us, daily, and then we dress up and call ourselves the civilized ones.

Of all the generations on this earth we might be the most debauched, and we walk around thinking we are the most clean. Peter had a phrase for it. "Natural brute beasts, made to be taken and destroyed." 2 Peter 2:12. We flatter ourselves that we are not like her. God is not flattered.

The only reason any of us is still sucking air is that He is longsuffering. Wrath is being held back like water behind a dam, and we spend the borrowed time calling other people monsters.

Jesus asked a question once and left it standing open.

"When the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?" Luke 18:8.

Not doctrine. Doctrine will be here. Faith. The kind that moves toward the scream. The kind that unlocks the door. The kind that looks into its own void instead of hers.

So answer Him before she trends again.

Look at what you watched this week. Say its name out loud, to yourself, in the kitchen.

Look at your own house before you look at hers.

And the next time you hear the scream, move.

Adam

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