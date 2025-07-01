The Mirror Nobody Wants to Look In
"And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother's eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?" - Matthew 7:3
What's a hard truth to swallow?
You might be the villain in someone else's testimony.
That coworker who "just couldn't handle correction"? Maybe you were a tyrant disguised as a leader.
That friend who "got offended over nothing"? Maybe your words cut deeper than you thought.
That family member who "became distant for no reason"? Maybe there was a reason yo…