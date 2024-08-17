The Million-Dollar Exodus: Wall Street's Most Shocking Conversion
How a ruthless tycoon traded his empire for a dusty Bible—and why he says he'd do it again in a heartbeat
The neon sign of the Starlight Lounge cast a sickly glow across Marcus Thorne's face as he stumbled out into the night. Another evening of schmoozing clients, another multi-million dollar deal closed. He should have felt elated, triumphant. Instead, a gnawing emptiness clawed at his insides.
Marcus fumbled with his keys, the world tilting dangerously. He…